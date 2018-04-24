April 24, 2018 - This past Saturday Class of 2018 Georgetown commit Mac McClung participated in the second Allen Iverson Classic, held at Souderton High School in Pennsylvania. An expected key cog in Georgetown's upcoming recruiting class, interest is high for the 6'2", athletic guard.

How did he do in Iverson Classic action?

According to a paper from his hometown Gate City, VA area, the Bristol Herald Courier, McClung logged 20 points, five rebounds and five helpers in a 148-134 loss by his Team Honor to Team Loyalty. The stat sheet tagged him with 9-16 shooting.

Per Bristol Herald Courier reporting, McClung continued to perform after the contest, as "hundreds of folks gathered on the court – including Allen Iverson himself – as McClung threw down an acrobatic dunk to cap the festivities".

Thursday McClung placed second in dunk contest festivities, while the following day he achieved semifinals status in the three point shooting contest.

HoyaReport.com reporter Savion Washington traveled from his Richmond, VA home to cover the game, by doing so securing an interview with McClung while also capturing images of him during the Classic. For his questions to Mac and the responses, see Premium Court. Of particular interest is what McClung noted what motivates him; Hoya fans will be excited to read it!

Washington's photo work will be featured on HoyaReport.com shortly.



