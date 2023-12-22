With that in mind, we plugged in and posed five questions. They are listed below, with responses excerpted.

For the record, Georgetown faces Marquette, tonight at 7p EST. Game info/stats are here, what to look for schematically landed here .

Twitter's @PaintTouches has crafted a reputation for being plugged into Marquette Hoops. Check out his work, which is entertaining and informative.

1) With MU struggling periodically in defeat and victory, what would you attribute that to? spotty shooting? not getting enough easy baskets via defense?

It’s 3 losses are to Q1 teams away from home, so the level of opponent is a factor. But...



2) Speaking of turnovers, has Smart deployed his complete pressure package? I've seen two different 1 2 2 3/4 court alignments. Also is that a 3-2 zone he sprinkles in?

We haven’t seen much full court pressure this year and even less...



3) We all have heard of Kolek. Who is an x factor/subtle guy that's crucial for victory?

Oso Ighodaro might be the team’s MVP even over Kolek. His stats don’t always pop off the page, and he’s been very quiet...

4) Has Smart talked about the need to board better?

Ha, every week basically. Shaka’s teams switch everything...



5) What's your prognostication for tomorrow?

Marquette could get tight if it’s close going into the 2nd half. Against St. Thomas, they were never able to push the lead up from around 14 in the start of the 2ndhalf, and it turned into a 1-possession game late. But...





