Georgetown Volleyball fell 3-0 to the Johnnies of St. John's this past Sunday, taking HC AJ Bonetti's team to 7-7. For a comprehensive report, visit GUHoyas.com.

On tap for festivities was Maddie Collins, our erstwhile photog. Skilled and relentless, Collins came back with excellent photographic coverage. She's shared her work, which follows!

Enjoy!