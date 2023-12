When Georgetown Women's Basketball took down Wake Forest 60-44 yesterday, it stood as the seventh straight win for new head coach Darnell Haney's side. Going into BIG EAST play, starting with Seton Hall this Wednesday, the Hoyas (9-1) are surging.



The tilt also afforded Madison Collins another opportunity to shoot the proceedings. Collins, a young phtog who started her career at Southern HS (MD), brings a refreshing style to her work.



Below is how she saw Georgetown that day! Enjoy!