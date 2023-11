On 11.17.23, Georgetown WBB took down Farleigh Dickerson 60-45 at the Hoyas' McDonough Arena. The Hoyas are now 3-1, with Pepperdine on tap for tomorrow, 11.24.23, 9p EST in Malibu, CA.

For a look at the FDU win, see the tweets below.

How about witnessing some of the action?

Young super photog Madison Collins brought that to us, her work immediately following. To contact her, for future work, access and follow Twitter/X's @MadiisonCPhotos2.



