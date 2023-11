She's went back at it; young photog Madison Collins covered a Georgetown Women's basketball, documenting the festivities when they hosted Brown, Sunday. Unfortunately, the Hoyas fell 45-43.



Collins is a very talented shooter, on who excels at capturing the essence of her subjects. She's got skills!

For her latest work, access the pictorial, below.

To contact Collins for shooting gigs, Twitter's @madisoncphotos2 is the way!