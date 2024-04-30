When Georgetown Women's Lacrosse welcomed BIG EAST foe UConn to its field turfed Cooper Field three days ago, the Hoyas' Senior Day was afoot. Unfortunately for HC Ricky Fried and his squad, they blew a lead only to fall 9-8. The loss drove Georgetown to a 7-10 overall, 2-4 in the BIG EAST mark and extinguishing their four game winning streak.

The loss, G'Town's last regular season tilt, also transitioned the season into another component - the BIG EAST's Championships start this Thursday, May 4th, in Cincinnati.

Check out the game related tweets, below. A stat offering is available on Premium Court and here, via GUHoyas.com.



Also, below are exclusive game photos from Madison 'Maddie' Collins.

