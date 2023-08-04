In it's second iteration, the Locked In Elite Showcase returns to The St.'James in Springfield, VA, just as it did for it's inaugural date last year. Also following 2022 is Chris Mathews, one of the world's premier basketball shooting coaches running the show, along with his talented staff and Brian Inge, a celebrated DMV event operator and trainer. That powerful partnership continues, guaranteeing success.

But they offer even more, now, as girls have been added.

Why?

"The first year, we just wanted to establish the showcase and brand" said Inge when asked about including the fairer sex. "We just were bringing some of the best in the area, regardless of shoe brand". Navigating shoe turf wars is a specialty of Inge, who went on to note "This year we wanted to bring in girls, show the we support them".

Following is a flyer announcing general information and a roster of invited athletes.

