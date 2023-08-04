Locked In Elite Showcase Returns
In it's second iteration, the Locked In Elite Showcase returns to The St.'James in Springfield, VA, just as it did for it's inaugural date last year. Also following 2022 is Chris Mathews, one of the world's premier basketball shooting coaches running the show, along with his talented staff and Brian Inge, a celebrated DMV event operator and trainer. That powerful partnership continues, guaranteeing success.
But they offer even more, now, as girls have been added.
Why?
"The first year, we just wanted to establish the showcase and brand" said Inge when asked about including the fairer sex. "We just were bringing some of the best in the area, regardless of shoe brand". Navigating shoe turf wars is a specialty of Inge, who went on to note "This year we wanted to bring in girls, show the we support them".
Following is a flyer announcing general information and a roster of invited athletes.
What can they expect?
Led by Matthews, shooting will be broken down from A to Z, including imparting the proper mental approach to this art. Matthews does more than effectively communicate how to shoot from all over the court, he demonstrates it also. A former standout at Washington State and St. Bonaventure, Matthews doesn't miss much, and has been celebrated for his teaching and shooting prowess, worldwide.
Inge broke what Matthews does down, establishing his personal bona fides first as "I've trained for many years, NBA players too", so he knows what's a good session and what's not. In terms of Matthews specifically, "Chis is dead focused on shooting" opined Inge. "He's really 'Lethal' with his attention to detail and commitment to helping others in the game of basketball is second to none".
Basic schedule information follows. To review, Locked In's date is August 6th, its site The St. James. Keep in mind there will be limited spectator presence.
Premium Court has an update on who will not attend. Return there post-event for coverage!