Sometimes people are lucky enough to witness the birth of something special. Those in the DMV, Friday, will be so blessed, as the first ever Locked In All Star All American Game is presented then. Consisting of two games - one boys, the other girls - the Locked In certainly has necessary chops to be must-see, post high school season, fare.

Why did Chris Mathews (also known as Lethal Shooter), Brian Inge and others put this thing together?

"It's no secret that Chris and I share a passion for giving back to the game and providing opportunities to showcase the DMV whenever we can" answered Inge, also a top event organizer and skills trainer on the East Coast. "This all star game continues that mission and our hope is to bring back that old late 90's early 2000's type of hoops. Show and prove, it doesn't matter if you going to Villanova or Villajulie. Show and prove".

Could this event have a galvanizing effect within DMV Hoops?

Inge, the Locked in's co-founder and managing partner responded "Absolutely, we try to incorporate local legends and those who pushed the game forward and paved the way for us. We always try to honor those who really helped us, people like yourself, Jamal James, Stacey Robinson, Curtis Malone, Van Johnson, etc. It's people like you guys who gave us the light to become who we are".



That ethos, giving back and helping forward is what motivates not only Inge but Matthews. it defines them.



Come check out their newest attempt to assist kids trying to make a way in the sport and culture we all love!



