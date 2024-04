The first annual Locked In All American Game is THE thing today, April 5th. A collection of DMV/DelMarva seniors, the Locked In, brainchilded by lifelong friends Brian inge and Chris Matthews, boasts some of the region's best Class of 2024, boys and girls.



Yesterday, practice was held. A spirited session lasting around two hours, players warmed up, drilled, set reviewed, then played full court. If the session is any barometer, today's games at Archbishop McNamara HS (MD) should be a blast!



Below is a grab bag of coverage, including game information which immediately follows.



See you at The Locked In!