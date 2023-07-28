Today, Saturday and Sunday stand as DC Pro City Kenner League's last 2023 regular season dates, as well as it's first playoff games of the campaign. Yes, visitors to Georgetown are in line for a treat!



All games are at the school's historic on camps venue, McDonough Arena, while parking is on a paid basis Friday and Saturday, free Sunday, via the school's Southwest (Canal Road) Gargage.



Directly following is the schedule. After that, check out where you may be able to see current G'Town players compete in Kenner League. The listing is based on earlier Kenner involvement this summer.



See you at the games.

