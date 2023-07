Check out the schedule immediately following.

The race to the chip is in it's last leg: DC Pro City Kenner League 2023 has completed regular season action, with playoff work initiating today.

What about actual playoff seeding? That itch is scratched ibelow!

From a Hoya perspective, it's unsure which current players will suit up in service of securing a 'chip today, but the following guys have played for these teams this summer:



On Point - Supreme Cook

Quashie - Wayne Bristol

Clyde's - Drew Mckenna

Tombs - Ryan Mutombo, Donovan Grant

see you at the games!



All festivities are slated for Georgetown's McDonough Arena, while parking is free in the school's Southwest (Canal Road) Garage.



Per usual, entrance is also gratis.