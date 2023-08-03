Kenner '23 Playoff Shedule, Hoya Placement
The 2023 Kenner League is just four days until it's end, with Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday standing as the last four days. The graphic below illustrates bracket information.
All games are, per usual, at Georgetown's McDonough Arena is the site. Parking is at the school's Southwest (Canal Road) Garage.
At this stage, today's matchups consist of Jim Crouch {#1 seed) vs. On Point (9th) at 7p EST), Call Your Mother (4th)Q vs. Quashie (5th)), a 9p tilt.
Friday will see AWash (2nd) take on Higher Level (10th), while Papa (3rd) locks horns with Tombs (11th). Games are 7p and 9p starts, respectively.
Return for semifinal and final, information.
Where could Georgetown guys suit up? Based on this summer's action:
AWash - Rowan Brumbaugh, Akok Akok
On Point - Jay Heath, Supreme Cook
Jim Crouch - Ishmael Massoud
Tombs - Ryan Mutombo, Donovan Grant