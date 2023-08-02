Check out this collection of write ups and interviews, detailing players during Kenner League's last regular season date of 2023.

More, including video clips, is available on Premium Court.



Ryan Brumbraugh soaking up knowledge from AWash' HC Larry. (HoyaReport.com)

Hoya Baller

Rowan Brumbaugh - 6'2" sophomore point guard, AWash, Georgetown - All Kenner '23 long, Brumbaugh has focused on running a club, continuing that last Saturday. Finished with 9p, 2r, 6a, the latter a team best.

If Rowan is going to excel as HC Ed Cooley's floor general, he must continue focusing on keeping guards out of the paint, nailing three balls and shooting stop and pops.





Elder Statesmen Vets

These guys may be longer in the tooth for Kenner League, yet still compete and serve as role models. James Gist - 6'8" forward, AWash, Turkey - Gist has been a Kenner staple for approaching two decades, He put up 12r, 5r on 67% shooting from both inside and outside the arc. At this point Gist, who is still bouncy just less so, plays to his strengths of attacking the tin, rebounding and pulling up from mid-range. Plays with a sense of calm, one learned after 15 years in professional ball. Why return to Kenner, impact of aging, being an intelligent guy, Univ. of Maryland experience and connection, willingness to mentor young people and MoCo hoops were his interview's topics. This guy is classy, smart and cares about people.



Raymar Watson - 6'6" forward, DC Raiders - in his 15th Kenner season, Watson at this stage is not the scorer he once was, but positively impacts the game in multiple facets. Logged 2p, 5r. He plays within himself now.

While being interviewed, Watson introduced most of his kids, shared longstanding Kenner goal and personal history, how he competes with younger players, while the kids discussed their pops.

Hats off to Raymar, who is retiring from Kenner play, this summer. The league is losing a decades long cornerstone.



DSN Broadcast Locker

Selected Guys

Jadon Robinson - 6'2" guard, DC Raiders, MOCO CC - Having just graduated from Dunbar (DC), Robinson is poised to work his way into a top level, JUCO lead guard, as he scores and can make plays for others. is coachable and wants to improve.

For college, increased leadership, nailing the long ball and driving to pass will propel his game.

Rapped about Dunbar and it's HC, Tre Kelley, last season, development, recruitment, suitor Fordham University and what he wants to bring to a college program.



Alex Leder - 5'10" lead guard, Call Your Mother, Israel - Originally a DMV prospect that attended Bullis School (MD), Leder is an energizer bunny type player that moves his feet and mouth at a high clip. Can get into lane and pull up. Is feisty.

Leder, a pro player in Israel, went for 8p, 2r and a game best 7a. Below he talked about his past, time at Bullis, playing in Israel and the game he just played.

