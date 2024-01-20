A double digit underdog, per those who process those things, Georgetown went toe to toe with Xavier in Cincinnati last night. Actually, that's an understatement, as Ed Cooley's charges led from beginning to near end. Yet, they still fell to the Musketeers by a slim, 92-91 margin. A stated 10,432 Cintas Center fans witnessed the almost Hoya victory, a defeat sealed within half a minute to play. Game chat is here. .

Hoya head coach Cooley witnessed positives in the setback, opining afterward he "Saw a team really grow up. i saw us compete at a high level...we weren't fortunate today. but what I'm happy with is the growth and development of our young men by game 18...This is the best we've played all year".

His team led for 36 minutes, 20 seconds of the contest, compared to Xavier''s minute, 21 second scoreboard hold. G'Town bested Xavier in long distance shooting percentage (48%-32%), free throw percentage (95%-69%), 38-36 via rebounding plus enjoyed a 21-10 second chance point bulge.

Xavier, coached by Sean Miller, shot better from the floor (50%-43%), committed fewer turnovers (9-10), outscoring G'Town 17-9 off those miscues. Miller also got more from his bench - 12 to seven - and paint points - 46-30.

"I'm hurt for our men" later exclaimed the coach. "i wish i did a better job the last 30 seconds of the game".



How exactly?

Initially and partially joking, Cooley first responded "Make the shot for my team.That's the God's honest truth. And I'm fat and out of shape" referring to a pair of at rim misses by sophomore guard Jayden Epps' (41 seconds to play, Hoyas up one) and senior guard Jay Heath's attempt 35 seconds later, his team down a point.



Cooley then revealed a subsequent desire to "give them some more instruction on the double team" referencing Xavier first denying Epps with just under 30 seconds to play, then trapping him with 10 seconds in regulation, thereby forcing the ball out of his hands, leading to Heath's errant shot.

Heath played well mind you - 18 points, six rebounds, six assists, 13 of those points in the first half - but it was Epps who starred throughout with 30 contest tops points and 11 assists, the first time he's dimed that much and logged a double double. Cooley admitted "we still got a high percentage shot", despite Epps being jumped.



Joining this duo in double figure scoring were junior forward Dontrez Styles, he of 14 point and game best 10 carom fame, while Supreme Cook managed 13 points, nine boards. Epps, Heath and Styles, a junior center/forward logged 38, 40 and 40 minutes, respectively.



Quincy Olivari, a grad guard led Xavier via 27 points, 12 during the fist 20 minutes, also adding six boards. Desmond Claude followed with 19 points on 7-13 shooting; it was Claude, a sophomore wing, who not only paced the game with nine assists, but additionally found freshman wing Daylin Swain (seven points, six rebounds, six assists) for his final score producing dunk, the clock reading slightly more than 30 seconds.



Rounding out Miller's double figure scoring crew were senior guard Dayvion McKnight (18 points) and senior center/forward Abou Ousmane, a senior that bagged 10 points, seven caroms.



"That's BIG EAST basketball at it's best" recalled Cooley when summing the contest. Incredible game". As with many such contests, the outcome came down to subtle plays and dramatic ones, in clutch time.

