What : Butler (12-7, 3-6/9th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (8-10, 1-6/10th )

The Hoyas are starting to see BIG EAST teams for the second time this season, an advantage the 11 team league has over more voluminous conferences; all squads play each other twice in regular season play. Butler is Georgetown's first repeat foe of 2023-24.

When it comes to team stats:

Individually, HC Ed Cooley of Georgetown gets 18.9 ppg from sophomore guard Jayden Epps, the league's top mark. Landing second in Blue and Gray, 22nd among BIG EAST players is junior forward Dontrez Styles.



Butler's Bulldogs, coached by Thad Matta, are provide 16.6 ppg via Pierre Brooks, the conference's fifth best mark. Three of his teammates also grace the BIG EAST's top 30 scorer list: Senior forward Jaymyl Telfort (13.3 ppg/23rd), followed by 12.6 ppg/25th for senior guard DJ Davis, along with senior guard Posh Alexander's 11.5 ppg, slotting him 27th in the BIG EAST.



Supreme Cook, a junior G'Town center/forward, also is positioned as a league scoring leader, coming in at 11.1 ppg, a 29th placing. He's also the BIG EAST's fifth best rebounder, snagging 8.2 each time out;.



Leading Matta et al in rebounding is senior forward Jalen Thomas's 7.1 rpg. He's 10th in the league.



