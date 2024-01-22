Advertisement
It's Butler on the Rebound, Tomorrow

Dontrez Styles and the Hoyas have a battle on thier hands, tomorrow.
Dontrez Styles and the Hoyas have a battle on thier hands, tomorrow. (ron bailey)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
The Hoyas are starting to see BIG EAST teams for the second time this season, an advantage the 11 team league has over more voluminous conferences; all squads play each other twice in regular season play. Butler is Georgetown's first repeat foe of 2023-24.

Primary game info:

What: Butler (12-7, 3-6/9th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (8-10, 1-6/10th )

When: Tuesday, 1.23.24, 630p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at a whopping $1!

Broadcast: FS!, Team 980 (radio)

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

When it comes to team stats:

Butler at Georgetown Team Statistics
Stat Butler/BE Rank GTown/BE Rank

Points Per Game

79.9 ppg/2nd

73 ppg/10th

Points Per Game Allowed

72.6 ppg/9th

73.8 ppg/10th

Field Goal %

45.4%/6th

42.3%/10th

Field Goal % Allowed

42.75/9th

46.1%/10th

3pt Field Goal %

35.7%/1st

35.3%/3rd

3pt Field Goal % Allowed

31.7%/3rd

32.1%/5th

Rebounds Per Game

36.7 rpg/8th

35.5 rpg/9th

Individually, HC Ed Cooley of Georgetown gets 18.9 ppg from sophomore guard Jayden Epps, the league's top mark. Landing second in Blue and Gray, 22nd among BIG EAST players is junior forward Dontrez Styles.

Butler's Bulldogs, coached by Thad Matta, are provide 16.6 ppg via Pierre Brooks, the conference's fifth best mark. Three of his teammates also grace the BIG EAST's top 30 scorer list: Senior forward Jaymyl Telfort (13.3 ppg/23rd), followed by 12.6 ppg/25th for senior guard DJ Davis, along with senior guard Posh Alexander's 11.5 ppg, slotting him 27th in the BIG EAST.

Supreme Cook, a junior G'Town center/forward, also is positioned as a league scoring leader, coming in at 11.1 ppg, a 29th placing. He's also the BIG EAST's fifth best rebounder, snagging 8.2 each time out;.

Leading Matta et al in rebounding is senior forward Jalen Thomas's 7.1 rpg. He's 10th in the league.

Be sure to double back for postgame coverage.



