The gift that keeps giving is Rivals.com; as the nation's preeminent high school and college sports information purveyor, virtually every aspect of both is exhaustively examined. It's what the network does.

To that end, Russ Wood, Rivals.com National Recruiting Contributing Analyst who also covers hoops for RunningTheBulls.com and elsewhere assisted the Hoya Nation, agreeing to answer a few questions regarding South Florida's team. That's salient as USF locks horns with Georgetown today. The tilt is a noon EST, Jersey Mike's Jamaican Classic tip off, in Montego Bay.

Below are the questions posed and excerpts from Wood's replies. The complete text is available on Premium Court.

What do these bulls run offensively? Who are the primary scoring targets?

"Because they have so many new players in the program – only three players on the team played at least 450 minutes last season – they don’t always get into their sets smoothly. They want to get T.J. Lang and David Collins open on the perimeter and get them into a rhythm...

USF’s defensive fingerprint is almost exclusively man. They only used a zone defense about... "

Seems like #4 (Michael Durr) and #10 (Alexis Yetna) screen a lot out of some horns or even flex type looks. Are they called on offensively?

"USF runs a version of horns and has some set plays with flex cuts. Brian Gregory (HC) runs quite a few set plays each game. They also use ball screen and..."

Transition seems their best offense. How do they work vs zone? Being pressed?

It may have looked like it against Ohio because they were able to create some live ball turnovers and they were a much more athletic team than the Bobcats. Against Georgetown, however...

"They really haven’t been pressed yet. Austin Peay applied..."

Can anyone shoot besides Lang?

"LOL yes. David Collins made just over 40 percent from the perimeter last season on his way to American Athletic Conference all-rookie team honors. He is on the scouting report this season...

"Sophomore small forward Justin Brown has been a spark off the bench..."





Be sure to join our real time, in-game chat thread!



