Huskies Haul Head Honcho Mark to DC

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Today at Noon, UConn's Huskies pack attack DC, as the nation's and BIG EAST Conference's top ranked team storms town. Georgetown's Hoyas are the target, one intent on defending it's lair.

Game Information;

What: UConn (21-2, 11-1/1st BIG EAST, 1sst nationally) at Georgetown ( 8-14, 1-10/10th)

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024,

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats Start at $18 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


Jayden Epps and Georgetown have their work cut out for them.
As for those team stats:

UConn at G'town Team Statistics
Stat UConn/BIGEAST Rank G'Town/BIGEAST Rank

Points Per Game

80.9 ppg/1st

72 ppg/10th

Points Per Game Allowed

64.1 ppg/1st

75.9 ppg/10th

Field Goal %

49.3%/1st

41.6%/11th

3pt Field Goal %

35.9%/1st

33.8%/6th

Rebounds Per Game

38.2 rpg/5th

34.9 rpg/9th

Assists Per Game

17.5 apg/1st

12.5 apg/5th

Pace

66.7/10th

67.9/7th

Individual stats fall along similar lines - UConn holds advantages.

Like in scoring. Georgetown, coached in year one of Ed Cooley's reign, gets 18.4 ppg from sophomore guard Jayden Epps, the BIG EAST's fourth top mark. Following him on the Hoyas and landing top 25 league-wide is junior forward Dontrez Styles (13.1 ppg/24th).

Conversely, Danny Hurley, who coached the Huskies to last year's national championship, enjoys four, top 25 BIG EAST scorers: Graduate guard Tristen Newton drops 15.8 ppg, standing 13th in the BIG EAST, followed ever so closely by class and position-mate Cam Spencer's 15.5 ppg/14th work. Alex Karaban, a sophomore forward slots 14.2 ppg/21st, while 12.6 ppg, good for 25th in the BIG EAST belongs to sophomore pivot Donovan Clingan.

Rebounding, from a player perspective, is a Hoya lean, with junior center Supreme Cook landing third conference-wise mark of eight rebounds, each time out, followed by Cook's 5.9 rpg/18th showing. The Huskies' Newton and Clingan show at 6.7 rpg and 6.5 rpg, placing them 13th and 14th in the BIG EAST, respectively. Karaban makes the list at 5.5 rpg/21st.

Be sure to double back for coverage!


