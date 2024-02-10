Today at Noon, UConn's Huskies pack attack DC, as the nation's and BIG EAST Conference's top ranked team storms town. Georgetown's Hoyas are the target, one intent on defending it's lair.

Individual stats fall along similar lines - UConn holds advantages.



Like in scoring. Georgetown, coached in year one of Ed Cooley's reign, gets 18.4 ppg from sophomore guard Jayden Epps, the BIG EAST's fourth top mark. Following him on the Hoyas and landing top 25 league-wide is junior forward Dontrez Styles (13.1 ppg/24th).



Conversely, Danny Hurley, who coached the Huskies to last year's national championship, enjoys four, top 25 BIG EAST scorers: Graduate guard Tristen Newton drops 15.8 ppg, standing 13th in the BIG EAST, followed ever so closely by class and position-mate Cam Spencer's 15.5 ppg/14th work. Alex Karaban, a sophomore forward slots 14.2 ppg/21st, while 12.6 ppg, good for 25th in the BIG EAST belongs to sophomore pivot Donovan Clingan.



Rebounding, from a player perspective, is a Hoya lean, with junior center Supreme Cook landing third conference-wise mark of eight rebounds, each time out, followed by Cook's 5.9 rpg/18th showing. The Huskies' Newton and Clingan show at 6.7 rpg and 6.5 rpg, placing them 13th and 14th in the BIG EAST, respectively. Karaban makes the list at 5.5 rpg/21st.



Be sure to double back for coverage!





