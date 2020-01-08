The Red Storm came out flat to start this game. The Hoyas were scrappy and playing flawless basketball on both sides of the floor in the first half led by standout guard Matt McClung. The sophomore had 21 points in the first half and the team fed off that energy and continued to be in attack mode.

Coming off a gruesome loss at Seton Hall, the Georgetown Hoyas wanted to make sure they set the tone against Big East opponent the St. Johns Red Storm. The Hoyas wanted to jump out fast early and set the tone of the game. Head Coach Patrick Ewing said that coming back to Capitol One Arena for some good “Home Cooking” helped this team. Prior to this game Georgetown had been 7-2 at home this year and have displayed some of their best basketball in that building. The grey and white won this Big East matchup 87-66.

In the second half, the Red Storm came out and looked like the team we had seen all season long. They opened the second half on a 21-7 run and their best play L.J. Figueroa started to knock down shots after his woeful first half. Coach Ewing did a great job of managing the runs that St. Johns would make in the second half to keep them at bay. Sophomore guard Jamorko Pickett came on strong in the second once the storm began to key on McClung. Center for the Hoyas Omer Yurtseven didn’t have his best game today, but along with backup center Qudus Wahab, Georgetown was able to have a nice advantage on the boards.

When you look at the stat sheet Coach Anderson had to be scratching his head. St. Johns dominated in bench points 35-7 including 18 points from redshirt junior guard Rasheem Dunn. They took eight more shots, had more steals, even turnover battle, and yet still lose by 21. This was a headscratcher kind of game to say the least and even though the Hoyas took care of business tonight I’m sure Ewing knows there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

This Georgetown team is dangerous and when they control the ball and continue to push with pace, they can compete with the top teams in the country (We saw it earlier in the season against Duke). This win moved the Hoyas to 11-5 on the season and 8-2 at home..

This loss drops the Red Storm to 11-5 and their third straight loss on the season.

Georgetown will travel to Philadelphia to take on another Big East foe 16th ranked Villanova on Saturday January 11th.



