Hoyas Trek North for Orange

For the folks that want stats:

The rivalry continues, today, as Georgetown laces them up at Syracuse. The two teams will have now met 100 times.

The Hoyas, coached by Ed Cooley, are paced in scoring by frosh big man Thomas Sorber's 15.4 ppg. The precocious Trenton-native and Philly high school attending Sorber also is tops on the boards, pulling down 8.3 caroms each time out.

Rounding out the Hoyas' double digot scoring brigade: Junior guard Jauyden Epps' 14.2 ppg, 13.6 ppg from grad wing Micah Peavy, along with sophomore guard Malik Mack's 12.7 points each game.

Adrian 'Red' Autry, Syracuse's top guy, sees junior guard J.J. Starling score 19.8 ppg. Unfortunately for the SU faithful, he is unavailable. Next up is freshman forward Donnie Freeman's 14.points each time out. Also standing in double figure scoring 'ville are Chris Bell and J'are Davis, a junior wing and forward, who drop 12.8 and 10.7 ppg, respectively.

Cleaning glass is lead by Freeman, who pulls down 8.7 per contest.