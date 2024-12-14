Hoyas Trek North for Orange

The rivalry continues, today, as Georgetown laces them up at Syracuse. The two teams will have now met 100 times.
Basic game info:
What: Georgetown (7-2) at Syracuse {5-4}
When: December 14, 2024, 230p EST
Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY
Tix: Seats begin at $9 each!
Broadcast: ACC Network, Team 98-, Sirius 387
Real Time Stats: GUHoyas.com
Chat Thread: Premium Court
What They Do: Article Link
For the folks that want stats:
The Hoyas, coached by Ed Cooley, are paced in scoring by frosh big man Thomas Sorber's 15.4 ppg. The precocious Trenton-native and Philly high school attending Sorber also is tops on the boards, pulling down 8.3 caroms each time out.
Rounding out the Hoyas' double digot scoring brigade: Junior guard Jauyden Epps' 14.2 ppg, 13.6 ppg from grad wing Micah Peavy, along with sophomore guard Malik Mack's 12.7 points each game.
Adrian 'Red' Autry, Syracuse's top guy, sees junior guard J.J. Starling score 19.8 ppg. Unfortunately for the SU faithful, he is unavailable. Next up is freshman forward Donnie Freeman's 14.points each time out. Also standing in double figure scoring 'ville are Chris Bell and J'are Davis, a junior wing and forward, who drop 12.8 and 10.7 ppg, respectively.
Cleaning glass is lead by Freeman, who pulls down 8.7 per contest.
Related Coverage
The following HoyaReoprt.com/Rivals.com content pieces provide a wealth of information regarding Hoyas at Cuse:
Media Session ($)
Network Share ($)
The Juice Online's look at GU (Network Share)
Be sure to circle back for more! For those who are not members, take advantage of our 75% off sale!