Published Dec 14, 2024
Hoyas Trek North for Orange
Ron Bailey  •  HoyaReport
The rivalry continues, today, as Georgetown laces them up at Syracuse. The two teams will have now met 100 times.

Basic game info:

What: Georgetown (7-2) at Syracuse {5-4}

When: December 14, 2024, 230p EST

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Tix: Seats begin at $9 each!

Broadcast: ACC Network, Team 98-, Sirius 387

Real Time Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat Thread: Premium Court

What They Do: Article Link


For the folks that want stats:


Georgetown at Syracuse Team Statistics 
StatG'Town Cuse

Points Per Game

76.7 ppg

80.2 ppg

Points Per Game Allowed

54.2 ppg

80 ppg

Field Goal %

45.9%

47.3%

Field Goal % Allowed

39.8%

45.7%

3pt Field Goal %

29.2%

27.3%

3pt FG% Allowed

34.7%

37.8%

Rebounds Per Game

37.3 rpg

36.3% rpg

Assists Per Game

14.4 apg

13.5 apg

Steals Per Game

10.1 spg

10.5 apg

The Hoyas, coached by Ed Cooley, are paced in scoring by frosh big man Thomas Sorber's 15.4 ppg. The precocious Trenton-native and Philly high school attending Sorber also is tops on the boards, pulling down 8.3 caroms each time out.

Rounding out the Hoyas' double digot scoring brigade: Junior guard Jauyden Epps' 14.2 ppg, 13.6 ppg from grad wing Micah Peavy, along with sophomore guard Malik Mack's 12.7 points each game.

Adrian 'Red' Autry, Syracuse's top guy, sees junior guard J.J. Starling score 19.8 ppg. Unfortunately for the SU faithful, he is unavailable. Next up is freshman forward Donnie Freeman's 14.points each time out. Also standing in double figure scoring 'ville are Chris Bell and J'are Davis, a junior wing and forward, who drop 12.8 and 10.7 ppg, respectively.

Cleaning glass is lead by Freeman, who pulls down 8.7 per contest.

