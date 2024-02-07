Having been drubbed 91-57, by Marquette at it's Capital One Arena, Saturday, head coach Ed Cooley and his Georgetown charges head up I-95 for a serious fight, this time facing a Seton Hall Pirate squad that has rested for over a week, waiting fot this tangle. Pirates are a-waiting, in Brick City.

Regarding those individual stats, Cooley continues to have sophomore Jayden Epps pace the team in scoring, now putting up 18.5 ppg, a mark that dips him from first in the conference third. At this stage, Epps is Cooley's only top 20 BIG EAST scorer.



Seton Hall and Holloway boast two: senior guards Kadary Richmond and Al Amir Dawes drop 15.9 ppg and 14.18 ppg, good for 11th and 20th conference-wide, respectively.

The league's fourth top rebounder dons Blue and Grey, as junior big Supreme Cook pulls down 7.9 rebounds, each time out. Joining him on the league's top 20 boarder list is junior forward Dontrez Styles, whose 5.86 rpg slots 19th in the BIG EAST.



Holloway's Pirates place three guys on the league's boarder standout list: Jaden Bediako, a senior pivot is sixth at 7.68 rpg, Richmond at 6.95 rpg/10th, along with senior guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, whose 5.91 lands 18th among BIG EAST players.



Bounce back for postgame coverage!

