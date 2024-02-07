Advertisement
Hoyas Travel to Brick City for Pirates

Shaheen Holloway's Pirates have taken his persona.
Shaheen Holloway's Pirates have taken his persona. (ron bailey)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Having been drubbed 91-57, by Marquette at it's Capital One Arena, Saturday, head coach Ed Cooley and his Georgetown charges head up I-95 for a serious fight, this time facing a Seton Hall Pirate squad that has rested for over a week, waiting fot this tangle. Pirates are a-waiting, in Brick City.

Basic info follows:

What: Georgetown (8-13, 1-9/10th in BIG EAST) at Seton Hall (14-8, 7-4/4th)

Where: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

When: Wed., 2.7.24, 630p EST

Tix: Seats being at $12 each!

Broadcast: FS2, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

Who are team statistics looking?

Georgetown at Seton Hall '24 Statistics
Stat G'Town/BIG EAST Rank SH/BIG EAST Rank

Points Per Game

72.05 ppg/10th

73.55 ppg/8th

Points Per Game Allowed

75.86 ppg/10th

68.82 ppg/6th

Field Goal %

42%/11th

45.2%/6th

Field Goal % Allowed

47.5%/10th

41.4%/4th

3pt Field Goal %

34.5%/5th

31.9%/11th

3pt Field Goal % Allowed

33%/6th

33.8%/10th

Rebounds Per Game

34.67 rpg/9th

38.82 rpg/4th

Regarding those individual stats, Cooley continues to have sophomore Jayden Epps pace the team in scoring, now putting up 18.5 ppg, a mark that dips him from first in the conference third. At this stage, Epps is Cooley's only top 20 BIG EAST scorer.

Seton Hall and Holloway boast two: senior guards Kadary Richmond and Al Amir Dawes drop 15.9 ppg and 14.18 ppg, good for 11th and 20th conference-wide, respectively.

The league's fourth top rebounder dons Blue and Grey, as junior big Supreme Cook pulls down 7.9 rebounds, each time out. Joining him on the league's top 20 boarder list is junior forward Dontrez Styles, whose 5.86 rpg slots 19th in the BIG EAST.

Holloway's Pirates place three guys on the league's boarder standout list: Jaden Bediako, a senior pivot is sixth at 7.68 rpg, Richmond at 6.95 rpg/10th, along with senior guard Dylan Addae-Wusu, whose 5.91 lands 18th among BIG EAST players.

Bounce back for postgame coverage!

