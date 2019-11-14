PSU, on the other hand, logged 44.4% from the floor, 44.8% on long balls, the latter exceeding their early season average.

He then turned his critical eye inward, noting “We turned them over also (20 PSU giveaways), but we only got 12 points off those turnovers. That’s something, especially when we were trying to speed the game up. We also couldn’t make shots…We were 23 of 61”, which equates to 37.7%. The Hoyas only sank 30.8% of their three pointers.

“They beat us in everything” summed head coach Pat Ewing of his team’s performance. “We turned the ball over 21 times, gave them 22 points off turnovers. They made the threes, they were 13 of 29 from threes. We couldn’t stop them in the paint. They had 28 points in the paint”.

Despite best intentions, Georgetown was never in control and always trailed, falling behind 22-7, eventually falling 81-66 before 8,691 attending fans. The defeat was well, ugly.

November 15, 2019 - Facing its first Power Five conference foe of the year, anticipation was palpable in Capital One Arena Thursday night. It was a big test for Georgetown, with Penn State facing them in Gavitt Games (BIG EAST vs. Big 10) play.

Ewing wasn’t pleased with his team’s overall defensive performance obviously, while admitting his charges are not always stellar in that regard during practice. In his view “You have to be able to stop your man, at least make him work…We have to do a much better job of guarding our man, and if we get beat the help has to be there. And right now we’re not getting that done”.

The teams being knotted at 41 rebounds was no cause for celebration by Ewing, as “If we are going to win, we have to get more offensive rebounds, beat people up on the glass”.

Senior center Omer Yurtseven again led the Hoyas in scoring and rebounding, accounting for 16 points and 10 caroms. He also provided three blocks and three steals in 25 minutes of action.

James Akinjo, the team’s sophomore point guard finished with 13 points and three rebounds. More emblematic of the team’s struggles was guard Mac McClung, who Ewing indicated “is in a slump”, leading to the sophomore “pressing”. McClung went 1-7 from the field, finishing with two points, two rebounds, two assists, three turnovers in 20 minutes of play.

Senior guard/forward Jagan Mosely (one point, three rebounds, three assists, a steal) was complimented by his coach for defending PSU’s Lamar Stevens. The senior forward did score 14 points and grab a team high nine boards, but only went 4-13 from the field. Ewing felt “Jagan did a really good job”, particularly in the first half, “making him work”.

Sophomore guards Myreon Jones and Myles Dread more than made up for Stevens posting a point less than his season average, as the former dropped a career best 21 points (eight more than his current average), the latter’s 14 points were coupled with six rebounds.

Penn State (3-0), next faces Bucknell in Happy Valley, PA on November 19th, a 630p EST tip-off.

Georgetown (2-1) welcomes Georgia State this Sunday at 730p EST start.

“They’re a quality team as well” said Ewing about Georgia State. “If we don’t play well, they’re capable of beating us”.

His team will go back to the drawing board, hoping to ensure that won’t occur. It could end in a reduced player rotation – last night 11 players logged at least 10 minutes each - per the coach.