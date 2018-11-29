HoyaReport.com

Ewing soon tabbed another point of concern – ball sharing, venting “That’s another thing that we’re not doing. We have to share the ball. We have to stop being selfish. Everybody has to pass the ball; when a guy’s open, make the right play”.

Richmond (2-5) finished at 53.3% from the field, 46.2% on trey ball attempts. Their 82 points has only been eclipsed once this season 2-5 season.

He immediately went into a critique of his team’s defense, noting “They shot it 12 for 26 from the three (point area). If we can’t guard the paint and also the three point line, we’re going to get beat”.

“Everything. We played terrible” was how Ewing started his postgame presser, answering a question about what needs to improve and “If we want to play, if we are going to beat the teams I expect us to beat, we have to do a much better job”.

The Hoyas apparently did the same, then going on a 22-10 run over approximately the next seven and a half minutes, eventually vanquishing the visiting Spiders 90-82. Despite prevailing, Head Hoya Pat Ewing was not pleased.

November 29, 2018 - Despite competing absent two starters, Richmond erased an early second half seven point lead, knotting their game at Georgetown 54 all. Last night's Capital One Arena’s crowd of nearly five thousand was slightly stunned, Hoya partisans apparently attempting to process the situation.

In his mind “Everybody wants to score. I understand that, I played. But you have to make the right play. If somebody is open, you pass the ball”.

Georgetown’s 24 helpers are a good stat, a season high, but eight of them were supplied by junior guard Jagan Mosely. Ewing indicated of Jagan and senior wing Greg Malinowski (10 points, seven rebounds, five assists) “They did all the things I wanted them to do; they shared the ball, they took the shots when they were open, and they played great defense”.

Richmond was led by junior center Grant Golden’s 22 points and 10 boards, followed by freshman guard Jake Wojcik’s 20 points. Sophomore wing Nathan Cayo had 18 points, senior guard Julius Johnson chipped in 14 points.

The four players logged at least 31 minutes apiece, with everyone but Golden exceeding their clock count to date – both Wojcik and Andre Gustavson (eight points, game best 10 assists) logged 39 of a possible 40, Cayo accumulating 37.

Was fatigue a factor for Richmond, who again competed without a pair of starters?

“Probably so” admitted the team’s coach, Chris Mooney. “I think…our bench is a little big limited, and I should have done a better job subbing, especially early on”.

G’Town’s senior center Jessie Govan didn’t see the Spiders tire, but did score a game high 29 points, leading his team via nine rebounds. Joining he and Malinowski in reaching double figure scoring were freshman guards James Akinjo (13 points, six assists) and Mac McClung.

The latter scored a season high 16 points and was instrumental in buoying a sagging Hoya side right before Richmond equaled the game at 54, and immediately afterward, scoring seven straight points during that stretch.

“He played well. He was able to get to the basket, he was able to hit some shots” opined Ewing on McClung. “He got some baskets in transition”. Doing so is “one of the things I’ve been telling him; he has to be able, with his athleticism, he has to run a lot harder and get baskets in transition”.

The Hoyas were credited with only six fast break points, while shooting 50% from the field and 44.4% beyond the arc. Their 37-29 rebounding advantage, work leading to 11 second chance points was important. So was a 20-0 bench point differential.

Ewing drew connective tissue between the way G’Town prepared and this outcome, stating “The way we practiced the last two days is the way we came out and played”.

Malinowski acknowledged such, sharing “We need to have a little bit better attention to detail in practice, so it carries over to the games".

Govan’s take on moving forward sounded like Ewing : “We made the game a little harder than it had to be with some of the decisions we made down the stretch. He (Ewing) said when we get to BIG EAST play…those mistakes are going to cost us”.

Georgetown (6-1) gets another chance to get better Monday, when they welcome Liberty for a 630p EST tilt. Tickets are here.

Richmond hosts Wake Forest this Saturday at 730p.







