HoyaReport.com

November 18, 2018 - For the second time in three games, Georgetown battled its way into overtime, prevailing in the end. This time Pat Ewing and his team earned a tough 76-73 win over South Florida in the 2018 Jersey Mike’s Jamaican Classic. The Hoyas went 1-1 in that event’s Montego Bay competition.

As occurred in the team’s 65-62 win at Illinois, point guard James Akinjo accepted the late challenge and propelled the Hoyas into bonus play. This time the freshman pulled up from three point land with a scant four seconds remaining in regulation. This jumper pulled the teams even at 63, forcing overtime.

Akinjo (14 points) started the action in overtime for G’Town, stealing the ball, which eventually led to a Jessie Govan layup. A senior center, Govan led all scorers with 27 points. Feeding him on that shot was freshman forward Josh LeBlanc (nine points, team team best 10 rebounds.

The Blue and Grey’s fortunes could easily have flowed the opposite direction.

After leading 28-26 at intermission, USF went on a 17-4 run, with sophomore guard David Collins assisting, scoring and stealing his team to that advantage. Collins accounted for 21 points, three rebounds, three assists. Two other Bulls reached double figure scoring – senior guard Laquincy Rideau with 13 points and sophomore forward Alexis Yetna (11 points).

The Bulls managed 36.4 shooting overall and 36% on three point attempts, though their 11 free throw misses (59.3% mark) must be considered crucial in defeat.

Down 11, second stanza points, Govan took over, scoring nine consecutive ones, including three paint touch shots. Doing so seemed to stabilize the Hoyas, as only two of their six second half turnovers occurred afterward.

Speaking of miscues Georgetown committed 15, not an astronomical number but unfortunately many manifested directly to USF scores – the Bulls scored 24 points from them. The Hoyas threw the ball away in multiple ways, including delivering passes/handoffs in congested areas, while jumping and run of the mill traveling violations.

Akinjo tied the Bull’s Collins with a game high five assists, but also paced it with turnovers (six). Sophomore wing Jamorko Pickett logged three.

What worked offensively for Georgetown, which shot 43.1% from the field and 27.8% on three balls? Feeding Govan in the paint where he finished via jump hook or counter, screening for him on perimeter shots and an initial 1-4 in which Akinjo called for a ball screen, allowing the rookie to either score or find. The high- low between Govan and LeBlanc, leading to a bucket, also looks promising.

How did Ewing feel afterward? He told GUHoyas.com “It was a great team effort”, one that “took everyone to get this win”. Though pointing to “a lot of work to do” he admitted “we will enjoy this and get back to DC."

Georgetown (4-1) next takes the court Saturday, November 24th, when Campbell comes to Capital One Arena. It’s a noon EST start.

USF returns to Tampa 3-1. Head coach Brian Gregory and guys welcome Florida A&M Wednesday, and will tip-off at 7p EST.











