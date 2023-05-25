Georgetown has taken another step into the world of Name, Image and Likeness, the NCAA's response to it's athletes enriching member schools, yet not being compensated equitably. Acronymed 'NIL', it allows athletes to be paid for basically marketing/sales endeavors including items, thoughts, organizations, with payment stemming to the students from those actions.

The money for these remittances doesn't come directly from schools - private citizens/orgs engage in the process. With that in mind, accumulating, facilitating and/or identifying deals are all constantly necessary, among other things.

With that in mind, Hoyas Rising was formed, being announced yesterday.

Via it's website HoyasRising.com, the effort's raison d'etre is:

"Hoyas Rising supports Georgetown University student-athletes by raising funds through membership programs, donations and working directly with businesses interested in partnering with them through Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) activities".



