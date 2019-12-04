December 4, 2019 - Immersed in controversy, without two starter level players and possibly a pair of solid contributors, Georgetown heads into Oklahoma State tonight in search of victory. Game info is here:





What: Georgetown (4-3) @ Oklahoma State ( ) via BIG EAST/Big 12 Crossover

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK, 8p EST

Broadcast: ESPN+, 1450 AM

Tix: Seats begin at $11 each

In-game chat: Premium Court





From a team perspective, Oklahoma State, coached by Mike Boynton, Jr. scores 74.3 points per game, giving up 58.4 ppg. The Cowboys best foes in shooting percentage (43.9% to 34.3%) and three point shooting percentage (30.9% to 23.6%), also.

Boynton’s bunch gets a team tops 13.7 ppg from sophomore guard Isaac Likekele, followed by sophomore center Yor Anei’s 12.9 ppg. Cameron McGriff, a senior forward, leads the Pokes via 6.3 rpg.

Georgetown and HC Pat Ewing to-date have mustered 77.6 ppg, holding opponents to 74.6 ppg. The Hoyas are shooting 44.8% from the field, 41.9% on 33.3% three balls, while those opposing them have logged 41.9% and 37.3%, respectively.

Senior center Omer Yurtseven again paces the Blue and Grey in points (15.6 ppg) and rebounds (9.7 rpg). James Akinjo, a sophomore guard has trailed Yurtseven all season in points but is no longer on the team. Sophomore guard Mac McClung now sits at second for Ewing with 11.9 ppg.

A solid 5.1 rpg his supplied by senior Jagan Mosley. Missing will be sophomore forward Josh LeBlanc’s 2.7 rpg, along with 7.2 ppg, given his departure.

For insight into Cowboy hoops, click here. A look at what Boynton deploys is also available.