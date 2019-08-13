Following is an official Georgetown press release. Discuss it on Premium Court .

Georgetown Men’s Basketball Announces 2019-20 Nonconference Schedule



WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s basketball team announced its full nonconference schedule for the 2019-20 season on Wednesday. The 13-game schedule includes nine games within the friendly confines of Capital One Arena while the Hoyas play a pair of road contests as well as a duo of matchups at Madison Square Garden to conclude the Empire Classic.

Georgetown will play two teams that made the 2019 NCAA Tournament in Georgia State (24-10, Sun Belt champion) and Syracuse (20-14) with a potential third NCAA Tournament team in Duke (32-6, ACC champion). Additionally, Georgetown faces 2019 NIT Champion Texas (21-16) as well as NIT top seed UNC Greensboro (29-7).

“I’m looking forward to a great 2019-20 season,” Head Coach Patrick Ewing said. “We have beefed up our nonconference schedule with the addition of the Empire Classic and two true road games. I hope that this team is up to the task in the early weeks of the season.

”The season opens on Wednesday, November 6 as the Hoyas host Mount St. Mary’s at Capital One Arena. The matchup is part of a four-game homestand that sees Georgetown take on Central Arkansas (November 9) and Georgia State (November 17) as the campus site matchups of the Empire Classic.

Additionally, the Blue & Gray hosts Penn State on Thursday, November 14 as part of the 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games.

The team’s first road trip will be to the Garden where the Hoyas play Texas on Thursday, November 21. On the following day, GU will face either Duke or Cal in the conclusion of the Empire Classic. The Hoyas return home for a matchup against UNCG on Saturday, November 30 before heading right back out to face Oklahoma State on Wednesday, December 4 in Stillwater, Oklahoma as part of the BIG EAST/Big 12 crossover. Georgetown plays its final road contest of the nonconference schedule when the team travels to Dallas, Texas on Saturday, December 7 to face SMU. The game closes out a home-and-home series with the Mustangs.

Georgetown ends the nonconference slate with four-straight home games, hosting longtime rival Syracuse on Saturday, December 14, the first of three games in an eight-day span combined with UMBC (December 17) and Samford (December 21). The meeting against the Orange will be the 95th all-time and the Hoyas hold a home record of 22-13 against SU.

The Hoyas close the nonconference season on Saturday, December 28 welcoming American University to Capital One Arena.

Tipoff times and broadcast information for nonconference games will be announced later, as will the BIG EAST schedule.Georgetown closed the 2018-19 campaign with an overall record of 19-14. With a berth to the 2019 NIT, the program made its first postseason bid of Head Coach Patrick Ewing’s tenure.

