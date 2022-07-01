Hoyas On Prowl for Talented Guards

With his flashy handle, downhill game, and ability to change speeds effectively, Class of 2024 point guard Robert Wright III has all the tools which align with today's high major game. Wright, who has also established himself as a reliable outside shot maker with a quick release and an ability to create his spots off the bounce, was recently offered by Georgetown.

The Hoyas are on Wright at a time when the Philadelphia native's stock is soaring, as he recently piled up a barrage of offers. Kansas State, Miami, Seton Hall, Syracuse, VCU, Mississippi State, Wake Forest, and a bevy of others are now vying for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard's services.

Wright made a statement during the recent, exposure-heavy Philly Live event, scoring 23 points in leading Neumann-Goretti to a 73-55 victory over Hayfield. While his team lost a dizzying 68-63 battle to Gonzaga during the event, Wright put his entire arsenal on display with a game best 28 points.

Another Georgetown target who has ramped up his stock this summer is Class of 2024 guard Malachi Palmer. The Harrisburg, Pa. native is currently at national power Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz. With a high motor and significant elevation on his jumper, Palmer is an upper percentile recruit with a unique passing arsenal and the ability to play and defend multiple positions. As a bigger guard at 6-foot-6, Palmer brings length and athleticism and the ability to out-rebound bigger guys in the trenches as an off guard.

Georgetown, Maryland, Marquette, VCU, Iowa, Kansas State, LSU, Xavier, St. John's, Seton Hall and others have all been in steady pursuit of 6-foot-6 guard Aaron Clark. The NY Rens guard opened eyes during the Nike EYBL Session II in Indiana earlier this off-season, scoring off the ball and also proving he can orchestrate the offensive flow and feed the post.

Now at national prep power Brewster Academy (NH), the Class of 2023 Clark is a left handed shot maker with range and a knack for timely, fireball assists. .