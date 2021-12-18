Hoyas Must Handle Horned Frogs Today

On the cusp of BIG EAST Conference play, Georgetown today completes out of conference play by welcoming a Big 12 Conference foe. Details follow:

Jaime Dixon coaches TCU's Horned Frogs and gets a team best 18 points per game from redshirt senior wing, Chuck O'Bannon, Jr., while sophomore lead guard Mike Miles logs 16.6 ppg. Another Miller, junior forward Emmanuel, joins the double figure scoring brigade at 10.9 ppg,, while also being the Horned Frog's best rebounder, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game.



Georgetown, coached by Pat Ewing, continues to be led in point generation by grad forward Kaiden Rice (14.6 ppg), who is followed closely by freshman guard Aminu Mohammed's 14 ppg. Two teammates slot third and fourth; grad guard Don Carey (12.9 ppg) and sophomore point guard Dante Harris (12.8 ppg).



Aminu is the Hoyas' best board-getter at 8.5 caroms each time out.



For more on TCU, see the links below. Also return for the best postgame coverage!





What They Do: TCU

Pregame Pressers





