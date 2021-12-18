 HoyaReport - Hoyas Must Handle Horned Frogs Today
Hoyas Must Handle Horned Frogs Today

Dante Harris will factor heavily if G'Town prevails today.
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
On the cusp of BIG EAST Conference play, Georgetown today completes out of conference play by welcoming a Big 12 Conference foe. Details follow:


What: Texas Christian ( ) @ Georgetown ( )

When: December 18, 2021, 2p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, WDC

Tix: Seats go as low as $4 a piece

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980 (radio), SiriusXM 385, Radio.com

Chat: Premium Court

In-game stats: GUHoyas.com

Pregame team stats include:

TCU @ Georgetown Statistics
Stat Georgetown TCU

Points per game

77.4 ppg

71.7 ppg

Points per game allowed

72.3 ppg

61.2 ppg

FG%

44.5%

42.7%

FG% allowed

424.%

39.6%

3pt FG%

39.6%

27.9%

3pt FG% allowed

34.7%

32.2%

Rebounds per game

42.1 rpg

42.8 rpg

Rebounds per game allowed

34.1 rpg

31.8 rpg

Jaime Dixon coaches TCU's Horned Frogs and gets a team best 18 points per game from redshirt senior wing, Chuck O'Bannon, Jr., while sophomore lead guard Mike Miles logs 16.6 ppg. Another Miller, junior forward Emmanuel, joins the double figure scoring brigade at 10.9 ppg,, while also being the Horned Frog's best rebounder, pulling down 6.7 rebounds per game.

Georgetown, coached by Pat Ewing, continues to be led in point generation by grad forward Kaiden Rice (14.6 ppg), who is followed closely by freshman guard Aminu Mohammed's 14 ppg. Two teammates slot third and fourth; grad guard Don Carey (12.9 ppg) and sophomore point guard Dante Harris (12.8 ppg).

Aminu is the Hoyas' best board-getter at 8.5 caroms each time out.

For more on TCU, see the links below. Also return for the best postgame coverage!


What They Do: TCU

Pregame Pressers


