Hoyas line up at Xavier this evening

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport.com
Tonight is another challenge for head coach Pat Ewing's Hoyas, as the Blue and Grey tip-off at BIG EAST Conference member Xavier. Basic game information follows:

What: Georgetown (11-4, 1-1 in BIG EAST) at Xavier (9-7, 1-2)

When: Tonight, January 9th, 2018, 630p

Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio

Tix: Seats starting at $8 each!

Broadcast: FS1 (cable), Team 980 (radio, Rich Chvotkin on call)

Real time, in-game chat: Premium Court

As far as BIG EAST Conference stats, the teams line up justly:

G'Town @ Xavier
Column 1 G'Town Xavier

Points scored

89 ppg/1st

65.3 ppg/9th

Points allowed

86.5 ppg/10th

71.7 ppg/3rd

FG%

46.3%/3rd

41.4%/9th

3pt FG%

41.1%/1st

27.3%/10th

FG% Defense

46.4%/8th

44.9%/6th

3pt FG% Defense

38.5%/8th

31.7%/3rd

Rebounding

41 rpg/1st

34.3 rpg/7th

Individually Jessie Govan paces Georgetown with 21 ppg, third tops in the conference. He and freshman forward Josh LeBlanc pull down eight rebounds a game, good for a fifth place tie in BIG EAST action.

Paul Scruggs, an Xavier sophomore guard, logs 16.7 ppg, the conference's ninth top mark. Good for a league best tying 9.3 boards each game is teammate and fellow sophomore Muskie guard Naji Marshall.

Be sure to check back for more coverage, including strategy, real time chat and postgame offerings.


