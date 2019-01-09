Hoyas line up at Xavier this evening
Tonight is another challenge for head coach Pat Ewing's Hoyas, as the Blue and Grey tip-off at BIG EAST Conference member Xavier. Basic game information follows:
What: Georgetown (11-4, 1-1 in BIG EAST) at Xavier (9-7, 1-2)
When: Tonight, January 9th, 2018, 630p
Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, Ohio
Tix: Seats starting at $8 each!
Broadcast: FS1 (cable), Team 980 (radio, Rich Chvotkin on call)
As far as BIG EAST Conference stats, the teams line up justly:
|Column 1
|G'Town
|Xavier
|
Points scored
|
89 ppg/1st
|
65.3 ppg/9th
|
Points allowed
|
86.5 ppg/10th
|
71.7 ppg/3rd
|
FG%
|
46.3%/3rd
|
41.4%/9th
|
3pt FG%
|
41.1%/1st
|
27.3%/10th
|
FG% Defense
|
46.4%/8th
|
44.9%/6th
|
3pt FG% Defense
|
38.5%/8th
|
31.7%/3rd
|
Rebounding
|
41 rpg/1st
|
34.3 rpg/7th
Individually Jessie Govan paces Georgetown with 21 ppg, third tops in the conference. He and freshman forward Josh LeBlanc pull down eight rebounds a game, good for a fifth place tie in BIG EAST action.
Paul Scruggs, an Xavier sophomore guard, logs 16.7 ppg, the conference's ninth top mark. Good for a league best tying 9.3 boards each game is teammate and fellow sophomore Muskie guard Naji Marshall.
Be sure to check back for more coverage, including strategy, real time chat and postgame offerings.