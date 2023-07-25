In an effort to deepen its back court and gain valuable veteran experience, Georgetown has been one of many programs now pursuing Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams. Williams, a Chicago native who played at local city power Simeon HS, initially committed to Illinois back on June 1. He would wind up de-committing three weeks later, however, and a handful of high major suitors, including the Hoyas, have been coveting him.

A 6-foot-4 point guard with a purity of vision as a creator and a knack for attacking, Williams did not play last year due to injury. Prior to that, however, Williams surfaced as a surgical passer with stout on-ball defense while at Temple. Georgetown, Wichita State, Arizona State, Gonzaga, Middle Tennessee State, Rutgers, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, and UCF have all reached out to Williams.

Georgetown has re-tooled its roster significantly, as Ed Cooley has built up a new back court with Illinois transfer Jayden Epps. The Hoyas will feature a wealth of options off the ball in UNC transfer Dontrez Styles, high rising incoming freshman wng Drew McKenna, and 6-foot-9 floor spreader Ismael Massoud, a transfer via Kansas State. Rowan Brumbaugh, an unproven guard and transfer via Texas, should also see meaningful minutes as a primary ball handler. Add frosh Drew Fielder to Cooley's new talent quiver.



Though he is not a 3-point shooter, WIlliams has leaned on fluid mid-range game and an ability to knife his way to the rim. During his sophomore season at Temple, Williams averaged 9.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 3.5 boards.

Williams would bolster the defensive operation, as he is known for being a pesky on-ball presence. Multiple games of three steals or more during his sophomore year at Temple, including back to back games of four steals in wins over Tulsa and East Carolina, stand out.



With his positional versatility as a rebounding guard and his ability to orchestrate offense as an innate creator, Williams has a lot to offer as a source who makes teammates beneficiaries of his presence. He had a nine assist performance during the Owls thorough 85-48 dismantling of a hapless Delaware State team two seasons ago. This same year, Williams doled out six assists during a loss to then-No.12 Houston. He had a game-best eight assists during a 75-58 trouncing of Elon. Williams added 22 points and eight boards during that thorough all around performance, while against UCF, Williams scored 13 points, dished out six assists, and added four boards during a 66-62 victory.

He still needs to make consistency a livelihood as a shooter and scorer, albeit Williams possesses immeasurable intangibles which would bolster this freshly assembled 2023-24 team.



