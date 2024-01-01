Tuesday stands as head coach Ed Cooley and Georgetown's third chance at 2023-24 BIG EAST victory, the first time a conference foe has graced DC's Capitol One Arena during this campaign. Basic info follows:

Cooley's crew remains paced in scoring by sophomore guard Jayden Epps (17.8 ppg), who lands third in the conference. CU, coached by Greg McDermott, the current dean of BIG EAST coaches, can count on a league best 18.6 ppg from Baylor Scheierman, a senior wing.



Stacking up 8th and 9th in conference are Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner, a Blue Jay junior wing and senior center dropping 15.9 ppg and 12.3 ppg, respectively. Tied for 12th in the BIG EAST is G'Town forward Dontrez Styles' 15.2 ppg.



CU is led in boarding by the same trio that scores its most points, as Scheireman (7.5 rpg/8th), Alexander (6.9 rpg/11th) and the 6.6 rpg good for 14th via Kalkbrenner, places them in the conference's Top 20 chart.



G'Town's Supreme Cook paces the BIG EAST with 10.3 rpg. Styles comes in at 5.9 rpg, landing him 19th among league players.



Make your way back here for more pre and post game coverage!



Pregame coverage:



Interviews

Practice Notes

Practice Shots

