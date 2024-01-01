Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Hoyas Host Jays in First League Home Date

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tuesday stands as head coach Ed Cooley and Georgetown's third chance at 2023-24 BIG EAST victory, the first time a conference foe has graced DC's Capitol One Arena during this campaign. Basic info follows:

What: Creighton (9-4, 0-2/9th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (7-6, 0-2/11th)

When: 1.2.24, 7p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Seats start at $4 each!

Broadcast: CBSSN, 99.1 FM

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

How do the team's stack, statistically?


Jayden Epps factors heavily in what Georgetown does.
Jayden Epps factors heavily in what Georgetown does. (ron bailey)
Advertisement
Creighton at Georgetown Team Statistics
Stat Creighton/BE Rank Georgetown/BE Rank

Points Per Game

82 ppg/3rd

74 ppg/9th

Points per game Allowed

67.1 ppg/8th

72.3 ppg/10th

Field Goal %

50%/2nd

43%/10th

Field Goal % Allowed

41.4%/6th

44%/10th

3pt Field Goal %

38%/1st

35%/2nd

3pt Field Goal % Allowed

29%/1st

30%/4th

Rebounds Per Game

39.6 rpg/3rd

37.5%/9th

Steals Per Game

3.4 spg/11th

6.2 spg/7th

Cooley's crew remains paced in scoring by sophomore guard Jayden Epps (17.8 ppg), who lands third in the conference. CU, coached by Greg McDermott, the current dean of BIG EAST coaches, can count on a league best 18.6 ppg from Baylor Scheierman, a senior wing.

Stacking up 8th and 9th in conference are Trey Alexander and Ryan Kalkbrenner, a Blue Jay junior wing and senior center dropping 15.9 ppg and 12.3 ppg, respectively. Tied for 12th in the BIG EAST is G'Town forward Dontrez Styles' 15.2 ppg.

CU is led in boarding by the same trio that scores its most points, as Scheireman (7.5 rpg/8th), Alexander (6.9 rpg/11th) and the 6.6 rpg good for 14th via Kalkbrenner, places them in the conference's Top 20 chart.

G'Town's Supreme Cook paces the BIG EAST with 10.3 rpg. Styles comes in at 5.9 rpg, landing him 19th among league players.

Make your way back here for more pre and post game coverage!

Pregame coverage:

Interviews

Practice Notes

Practice Shots

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement