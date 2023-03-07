News More News
Hoyas Hope to Sting 'Cats in BET

Ron Bailey
The last time Georgetown defeated Villanova was 3.11.21, when the Hoyas downed heavily favored VU in quarterfinal BIG EAST Tournament play. Pat Ewing's G'Town side went on to secure the tourney's crown that season, without a doubt the high point in Ewing's six season Hoya coaching career. Unfortunately more low points exist, like seeing the past pair of seasons presenting an abhorrent 2-38, conference game mark.

Well, Ewing et al have a chance to repeat history, not only defeating 'Nova, but again capturing the league title; G'Town and VU meet tomorrow in first round BET action.

What :BIG EAST Tournament round #1, Georgetown ( 7-24, 2-18, 11th/last ) vs Villanova (16-15/7th)

When: March 8th, 2023, 8p EST

Where: Madison Square Garden, NYC

Tix: Seats for this session can be had for $11 each!

Broadcast: FS1, 99.1 FM (DMV Radio)

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

Pat Ewing and the Hoyas have possbily their last chance for victory this season. (HoyaReport.com)

Georgetown vs Villanova Pre-BET Statistics
Stat Georgetown/BE Rank Villanova/BE Rank

Points per game

70.2 ppg/8th

69.5 ppg/9th

Points per game allowed

78.1 ppg/11th

67.9 ppg/4th

Field goal %

42.5%/10th

43.8%/9th

Field goal % allowed

45.9%/11th

43.9%/5th

3pt Field goal %

31.4%/11th

33.2%/7th

3pt Field goal % allowed

38.8%/11th

33.7%/6th

Rebounds per game

35.3 rpg/6th

31.2 rpg/10th

For the 2022-23 season, Ewing counted on sophomore guard Primo Spears' 15.9 points per game, landing him fifth in the league. Brandon Murray, himself a sophomore Hoya guard, contributed the 15th top league scoring mark at 13.9 ppg.

Kyle Neptune, in his first year being the Wildcat's head coach has three guys on the league's Top 30 list: Senior center Eric Dixon (15.7 ppg/7th), 14.6 ppg/12th from senior guard Caleb Daniels along with frosh wing Cam Whitmore's 12.6 ppg, good for 23rd in the conference.

Ewing, also enjoys 7.4 rebounds each time out from senior pivot Qudus Wahab, the league's sixth top mark. Neptune's crew is led by Dixon's 6.4 rpg, the league's 10th best standing, while Akok Akok, a junior Georgetown forward finishes the teams' best-in-league list representation, pulling down 6.2 rpg, good for `2th conference-wide.

