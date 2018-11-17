HoyaReport.com

Head coach Pat Ewing and his guys have a chance to put that defeat behind them, as they again take the court in Montego Bay tomorrow. Info follows:

November 17, 2018 - A 65-52 loss to Loyola Marymount dampened the Hoya Nation's current optimism, as the Jersey Mike's Jamaican Classic set back featured struggling offense and at times porous defense. Friday evening was not a fun time.

G'Town currently is paced by senior center Jessie Govan's 17.5 points per game, with freshman point man James Akinjo contributing 12.5 ppg. Josh LeBlanc, a freshman forward, joins the pair in double figure scoring with 10.3 ppg.

Govan and LeBlanc are one and two in rebounding, at 8.3 rebounds per game and six rpg.

Team wise, the Hoyas shoot 45.7% from the field, 32.2% on three pointers. They have a total rebounds secured mark of 35.8 rpg.

USF has a pair of 12 point a game scores in guard/forwards Justin Brown and T.J. Lang, a sophomore and senior, respectively. Sophomore guard David Collins leads the Bulls with 13.7 ppg. The unit executes 47% of it's shot attempts, and 31.3% from beyond the arc.

The Bulls, coached by Brian Gregory snag 39.3 rebounds each time out, with sophomore forward Alexis Yetna leading that charge at seven per game. Freshman center Michael Durr follows him with six rebounds per game.

Can the Hoyas rebound, literally and figuratively, in doing so defeat USF?

