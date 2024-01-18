Hoyas Hope to Mash Muskies
With Georgetown certainly needing a BIG EAST win, Georgetown is in Cincinnati tomorrow, whre HC Ed Cooley and his group take on homestanding Xavier. Basic information is:
What: Georgetown (8-9, 1-5/10th in BIG EAST) at Xaiver (9-8, 3-3/7th)
When: 1.19.24, 630p EST
Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH
Tix: Seats begin at $9 each!
Broadcast: FS1, Team 980 (radio)
Chat: Premium Court
As he's done all season long, sophomore guard Jayden Epps leads Georgetown in scoring, dropping 18 ppg, a mark landing him second league-wide. Placing second on the squad, 22nd among BIG EAST players is junior forward Dontrez Styles.
On the glass, junior big Supreme Cook rules for Cooley, pulling down 8.2 caroms, each time out, good for fourth in the conference. Abou Ousmane is top Musketeer rebounder, logging 6.9 rpg. He's 12th in the BIG EAST.
Who shows the most offensively for Sean Miller, X's HC? Senior guard Quincy Olivari fits that bill to the tune of 17.4 ppg, a mark slotted fourth in-league. Following him is sophomore guard Desmond Claude's 8th league wide, 15.8 ppg work.
How do team stats stack up?
|Stat
|G'Town/BIG EAST Rank
|Xavier/BIG EAST Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
71.9 ppg/10th
|
75.8 ppg/8th
|
Field Goal %
|
42.3%/10th
|
44.1%/8th
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
34.6%/5th
|
35.4%/3rd
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
32.6 rpg/9th
|
37.3 rpg/3rd
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.4 apg/10th
|
16.9 apg/2nd
|
Steals Per Game
|
6.2 spg/8th
|
6.8 spg/3rd
|
Blocks Per Game
|
3.9 bpg/7th
|
4.1 bpg/5th
Be sure to circle back for postgame coverage!
interested in a strategy look, including what Xavier does on the court, and response suggestions for Cooley et al? Enjoy it on Premium Court.