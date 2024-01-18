With Georgetown certainly needing a BIG EAST win, Georgetown is in Cincinnati tomorrow, whre HC Ed Cooley and his group take on homestanding Xavier. Basic information is:

What: Georgetown (8-9, 1-5/10th in BIG EAST) at Xaiver (9-8, 3-3/7th) When: 1.19.24, 630p EST Where: Cintas Center, Cincinnati, OH Tix: Seats begin at $9 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980 (radio)

Jayden Epps is Georgetown's go to man, offensivelhy. (ron bailey)

As he's done all season long, sophomore guard Jayden Epps leads Georgetown in scoring, dropping 18 ppg, a mark landing him second league-wide. Placing second on the squad, 22nd among BIG EAST players is junior forward Dontrez Styles.

On the glass, junior big Supreme Cook rules for Cooley, pulling down 8.2 caroms, each time out, good for fourth in the conference. Abou Ousmane is top Musketeer rebounder, logging 6.9 rpg. He's 12th in the BIG EAST.

Who shows the most offensively for Sean Miller, X's HC? Senior guard Quincy Olivari fits that bill to the tune of 17.4 ppg, a mark slotted fourth in-league. Following him is sophomore guard Desmond Claude's 8th league wide, 15.8 ppg work.



How do team stats stack up?



Georgetown at Xavier '24 Team Statistics Stat G'Town/BIG EAST Rank Xavier/BIG EAST Rank Points Per Game

71.9 ppg/10th

75.8 ppg/8th

Field Goal %

42.3%/10th 44.1%/8th 3pt Field Goal %

34.6%/5th

35.4%/3rd Rebounds Per Game

32.6 rpg/9th

37.3 rpg/3rd

Assists Per Game

12.4 apg/10th

16.9 apg/2nd

Steals Per Game

6.2 spg/8th

6.8 spg/3rd

Blocks Per Game

3.9 bpg/7th

4.1 bpg/5th

