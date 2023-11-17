Tomorrow afternoon stands as fourth regulars season game in head coach Ed Cooley's first year lading Georgetown's Hoyas. Game information follows:

When it comes to general team stats:

Cooley has five double figure scoring guys: Sophomore guards Jayden Epps (14p) and Rowan Brumbaugh (12.7 ppg). Following them are 12.3 ppg from junior wing Dontrez Styles, 11ppg via junior center Supreme Cook, with senior guard Jay Heath's 10.7 ppg rounding out the group.



Cook has led Georgetown in rebounding all three games. He's produced a per game carom securing average of 9.7 each time out.



Dan Englestad is The Mount's highly skilled and capable coach, one that sees senior guard Lakota Leffew pace all Mounties with 11 ppg. He's not alone at that average or position, as senior gaurd Joshua Reaves meets him with both.



Ronald Jessamy, a freshman forward, pulls down 6.5 caroms each game, thereby leading Mount St. Mary's.



Be sure to jet over to Premium Court for more. Postgame coverage will be accessible there and on this site, writ large.

