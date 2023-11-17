Advertisement
Hoyas Hope to Mangle Moutaineers

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Tomorrow afternoon stands as fourth regulars season game in head coach Ed Cooley's first year lading Georgetown's Hoyas. Game information follows:

What: Mt. St. Mary's (NEC, 1-1) at Georgetown (BIG EAST, 1-2)

When: Saturday, November 18th, 2023, Noon est

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Prices start at $10 each

Broadcast: Fox 5 Plus, 99.1 FM

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

One things for certain, Dan Englestad will have MSM ready to roll! (Pressbox)

When it comes to general team stats:

MSM at Georgetown Team Statistics
Stat MSM Georgetown

Points per game

63.5 ppg

73.7 ppg

Points per game allowed

65 ppg

65.3 ppg

Field Goal %

41.1%

43.8%

Field Goal % allowed

40.7%

40.7%

3pt Field Goal %

27.8%

34.6%

3pt Field Goal % allowed

18.9%

28%

Rebounds per game

39 rpg

41 rpg

Cooley has five double figure scoring guys: Sophomore guards Jayden Epps (14p) and Rowan Brumbaugh (12.7 ppg). Following them are 12.3 ppg from junior wing Dontrez Styles, 11ppg via junior center Supreme Cook, with senior guard Jay Heath's 10.7 ppg rounding out the group.

Cook has led Georgetown in rebounding all three games. He's produced a per game carom securing average of 9.7 each time out.

Dan Englestad is The Mount's highly skilled and capable coach, one that sees senior guard Lakota Leffew pace all Mounties with 11 ppg. He's not alone at that average or position, as senior gaurd Joshua Reaves meets him with both.

Ronald Jessamy, a freshman forward, pulls down 6.5 caroms each game, thereby leading Mount St. Mary's.

Be sure to jet over to Premium Court for more. Postgame coverage will be accessible there and on this site, writ large.

