Desperately in need of a win, the last being DePaul over a month ago, HC Ed Cooley and his Hoyas are in Omaha, preparing to battle Creighton. The contest, more or less a David and Goliath clash with Georgetown and Cooley standing as the severe underdog, today, is important to G'Town.



Basic game information:

What: Georgetown (8=15, 1-11/10th in BIG EAST) at Creighton (18-7, 8-5/3rd/16th/17th nationally)

When: 2.13.24, 830p EST

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Tix: Seats start at $1!



Broadcast: FS1, Team 980



Stats: GUHoyas.com



Chat: Premium Court



The teams contrast greatly, stat-wise:

