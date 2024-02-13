Advertisement
Hoyas Hope To Hunt Blue Jays Today

Supreme Cook, Dontrez Styles and G'Town need a win. Big time.
Supreme Cook, Dontrez Styles and G'Town need a win. Big time. (ron bailey)
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Desperately in need of a win, the last being DePaul over a month ago, HC Ed Cooley and his Hoyas are in Omaha, preparing to battle Creighton. The contest, more or less a David and Goliath clash with Georgetown and Cooley standing as the severe underdog, today, is important to G'Town.

Basic game information:

What: Georgetown (8=15, 1-11/10th in BIG EAST) at Creighton (18-7, 8-5/3rd/16th/17th nationally)

When: 2.13.24, 830p EST

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

Tix: Seats start at $1!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court

The teams contrast greatly, stat-wise:

Georgetown at Creighton Team Statistics
Stat Georgetown/BIG EAST Rank Creighton/BIG EAST Rank

Points Per Game

71.6 ppg/8th

75.8 ppg/7th

Points Per Game Allowed

76.4 ppg/10th

64.2 ppg/2nd

Field Goal %

41.6%/10th

47.8%/3rd

Field Goal % Allowed

47.9%/11th

38.35/2nd

3pt Field Goal %

33.8%/5th

33.3%/7th

3pt Field Goal % allowed

33.4%/8th

32.6%/7th

Rebounds Per Game

34.8 rpg/8th

31.8 rpg/4th

Assists Per Game

12.39 apg/10th

17.2 apg/3nd

The Hoyas only bested CU's 'Jays in one category above, with player stats following a similar script: Sophomore guard Jayden Epps paces G'Town with 17.6 ppg, good for fourth in the BIG EAST, yet HC Greg McDermott of CU enjoys a pair of guys sandwiching him league wide, specifically Baylor Scheierman's 18.5 ppg and 17 ppg from Ryan Kalkbrenner. That duo are seniors, with the former being a wing, the latter standing as a center, landing third and fifth in conference, respectively.

Rebounding followed the same pattern as Scheierman again narrowly out-ranks a Hoya, this time 8.6 rpg to junior center Supreme Cook's 8pg, while Kalkbrenner slightly trails a Hoya, pulling down 7.6 rpg. Cook is third, Scheieriman stands second, Kalkbrenner fifth, among BIG EAST players.

Circle back for postgame coverage!

