Hoyas Hope To Hunt Blue Jays Today
Desperately in need of a win, the last being DePaul over a month ago, HC Ed Cooley and his Hoyas are in Omaha, preparing to battle Creighton. The contest, more or less a David and Goliath clash with Georgetown and Cooley standing as the severe underdog, today, is important to G'Town.
Basic game information:
What: Georgetown (8=15, 1-11/10th in BIG EAST) at Creighton (18-7, 8-5/3rd/16th/17th nationally)
When: 2.13.24, 830p EST
Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
Tix: Seats start at $1!
Broadcast: FS1, Team 980
Stats: GUHoyas.com
The teams contrast greatly, stat-wise:
|Stat
|Georgetown/BIG EAST Rank
|Creighton/BIG EAST Rank
|
Points Per Game
|
71.6 ppg/8th
|
75.8 ppg/7th
|
Points Per Game Allowed
|
76.4 ppg/10th
|
64.2 ppg/2nd
|
Field Goal %
|
41.6%/10th
|
47.8%/3rd
|
Field Goal % Allowed
|
47.9%/11th
|
38.35/2nd
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
33.8%/5th
|
33.3%/7th
|
3pt Field Goal % allowed
|
33.4%/8th
|
32.6%/7th
|
Rebounds Per Game
|
34.8 rpg/8th
|
31.8 rpg/4th
|
Assists Per Game
|
12.39 apg/10th
|
17.2 apg/3nd
The Hoyas only bested CU's 'Jays in one category above, with player stats following a similar script: Sophomore guard Jayden Epps paces G'Town with 17.6 ppg, good for fourth in the BIG EAST, yet HC Greg McDermott of CU enjoys a pair of guys sandwiching him league wide, specifically Baylor Scheierman's 18.5 ppg and 17 ppg from Ryan Kalkbrenner. That duo are seniors, with the former being a wing, the latter standing as a center, landing third and fifth in conference, respectively.
Rebounding followed the same pattern as Scheierman again narrowly out-ranks a Hoya, this time 8.6 rpg to junior center Supreme Cook's 8pg, while Kalkbrenner slightly trails a Hoya, pulling down 7.6 rpg. Cook is third, Scheieriman stands second, Kalkbrenner fifth, among BIG EAST players.
Circle back for postgame coverage!