Standing next to last in the BIG EAST and having given a game away to visiting and surging Seton Hall, Ed Coo'ley's Georgetown Hoyas are on the road today in search of victory, as Connecticut beckons.



Game Info:



What: UConn (14=2, 4-1/2nd in BE, 4th nationally ) at Georgetown (8=8/1-4/10th)

When: 1.14.24, Noon EST



Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

Tix: Seats start at $20 each!



Broadcast: Fox; 99.1 FM

Stats: GUHoyas.com



Chat: Premium Court