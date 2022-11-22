News More News
Hoyas Hope to Down Eagles

Brandon Murray and the Hoyas' face American.
Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher

This Wednesday, Georgetown and fellow NW, Washington, DC college American University battle. Basic game information follows:

What: American (2-2) at Georgetown (3-2)

When: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 11:30a EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Broadcast: FS2, Team 980 (DMV radio)

In-game stats: GUHoyas.com

Real time chat: Premium Court

Regarding team statistics:


American at Georgetown Team Statistics
Stats American Georgetown

Points per game

63.5 ppg

80.8

Points per game allowed

65. 8 ppg

71 ppg

Field goal %

42.8%

48.6%

Field goal % allowed

46.%

39.1%

3pt Field Goal %

36.5%

37.9%

3pt Field Goal % allowed

44.3%

34.2%

Rebounds per game

32 rpg

40.5 rpg

Head Hoya coach, Pat Ewing's team remains paced in scoring by sophomore guard Primo Spears, who accounts for 18.3 ppg. Brandon Murray, also a second year player and guard, follows at 14.5 ppg, a mark shared with junior pivot Qudus Wahab. Rounding out Ewing's double figure scorers is senior guard Jay Heath (11 ppg).

When it comes to rebounding, Wahab continues to produce (7.8 rpg), though junior forward Akok Akok is best, pulling down 8.3 rpg for the Blue and Grey.

Mike Brennan, American's head coach, enjoys 11.7 ppg from junior guard Collin Smalls. Following him is junior guard Matt Rogers at 10.5 ppg.

Rogers and junior forward Johnny O'Neil are Brennan's leading carom-getters, coming in at 5.5 rpg.

Return for coverage!

{{ article.author_name }}