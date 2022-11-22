Hoyas Hope to Down Eagles
This Wednesday, Georgetown and fellow NW, Washington, DC college American University battle. Basic game information follows:
What: American (2-2) at Georgetown (3-2)
When: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 11:30a EST
Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC
Broadcast: FS2, Team 980 (DMV radio)
Tix: Get in for as little as $6 each!
In-game stats: GUHoyas.com
Regarding team statistics:
|Stats
|American
|Georgetown
|
Points per game
|
63.5 ppg
|
80.8
|
Points per game allowed
|
65. 8 ppg
|
71 ppg
|
Field goal %
|
42.8%
|
48.6%
|
Field goal % allowed
|
46.%
|
39.1%
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
36.5%
|
37.9%
|
3pt Field Goal % allowed
|
44.3%
|
34.2%
|
Rebounds per game
|
32 rpg
|
40.5 rpg
Head Hoya coach, Pat Ewing's team remains paced in scoring by sophomore guard Primo Spears, who accounts for 18.3 ppg. Brandon Murray, also a second year player and guard, follows at 14.5 ppg, a mark shared with junior pivot Qudus Wahab. Rounding out Ewing's double figure scorers is senior guard Jay Heath (11 ppg).
When it comes to rebounding, Wahab continues to produce (7.8 rpg), though junior forward Akok Akok is best, pulling down 8.3 rpg for the Blue and Grey.
Mike Brennan, American's head coach, enjoys 11.7 ppg from junior guard Collin Smalls. Following him is junior guard Matt Rogers at 10.5 ppg.
Rogers and junior forward Johnny O'Neil are Brennan's leading carom-getters, coming in at 5.5 rpg.
Return for coverage!