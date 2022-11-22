This Wednesday, Georgetown and fellow NW, Washington, DC college American University battle. Basic game information follows:

Head Hoya coach, Pat Ewing's team remains paced in scoring by sophomore guard Primo Spears, who accounts for 18.3 ppg. Brandon Murray, also a second year player and guard, follows at 14.5 ppg, a mark shared with junior pivot Qudus Wahab. Rounding out Ewing's double figure scorers is senior guard Jay Heath (11 ppg).



When it comes to rebounding, Wahab continues to produce (7.8 rpg), though junior forward Akok Akok is best, pulling down 8.3 rpg for the Blue and Grey.



Mike Brennan, American's head coach, enjoys 11.7 ppg from junior guard Collin Smalls. Following him is junior guard Matt Rogers at 10.5 ppg.



Rogers and junior forward Johnny O'Neil are Brennan's leading carom-getters, coming in at 5.5 rpg.



Return for coverage!

