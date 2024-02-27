Another game, another search and need for victory, by both teams. Such is the way of BIG EAST basketball - regardless of the teams' placement in league standings. This evening's Georgetown vs. Villanova doesn't deviate.

In his first year coaching Georgetown, Ed Cooley continues to see sophomore guard Jayden Epps pace the Hoyas in scoring, presently at 18.4 ppg, work that lands him fourth in the BIG EAST, while having been placed on this week's conference Honor Roll. Dontrez Styles, the league's 24th top scorer at 10.4 ppg, slots next in Blue and Gray.



Supreme Cook, a junior big, continues to lead the Hoyas' rebounding effort - 8.4 rpg - slotting third among conference players. Villanova on the other hand, has a pair appear on the BIG EAST's top carom snatcher list in senior forwards Tyler Burton (6.4 rpg) and Eric Dixon (6.3 rpg), 14th and 15th in the BIG EAST, respectively.



The pair and HC kyle Neptune, are witness to Dixon's team tops 16.6 ppg, work that positions him 9th in the league. No other Willdcat is a top 25, BIG EAST scorner.



Double back for coverage!

