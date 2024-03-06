WASHINGTON – It was a tale of two halves once again as the Georgetown men's basketball team could not hold off a second-half surge from their opponents, falling 71-58 to the visiting Providence College Friars on Tuesday night. With the setback at Capital One Arena, the Hoyas slip to 9-21 on the year and 2-17 in BIG EAST Conference play while the Friars improve to 19-11 on the year and 10-9 in league action.

ON THE RECORD



"I want to make sure I give due credit to our fans this year … We did not have the home record we wanted to, but I do appreciate how the fans showed up and supported our guys through a really, really difficult season. Our guys fought today. I thought our defensive plan was a little bit better than last game, but a little disappointed in our attention to detail. Providence has a special player and [Devin Carter] can impact the game on both ends of the floor. He will get my vote for Player of the Year, I think he has single handedly carried them to a tournament bid, I definitely think they're a tournament team. Our attention to detail came back and bit us in the tail, but I'm proud of our guys, we played hard. This is the end of the year and I thought both teams were pretty tired, both teams looked a little fatigued. But again, I thought they had the best player on the floor." - Head Coach Ed Cooley

HOYA HIGHLIGHTS

Jayden Epps led a quartet of Hoyas in double figures with 16 points on six made field goals and a trio of rebounds.Dontrez Styles tallied 13 points on four field goals and a 4-for-4 performance from the free throw line. He added a squad-best eight rebounds.Rowan Brumbaugh chipped in 10 points on 2-for-5 shooting and a 6-for-7 performance from the charity stripe. He paced the offense with a pair of helpers.Drew Fielder came off the bench to score 10 points on four made field goals, including a 3-pointer, and grabbed four rebounds.Georgetown shot 35.1% (20-57) on the night while allowing 49.1% (27-56) shooting from Providence.The Friars won the battle on the glass, grabbing 38 to GU's 33.

PROVIDENCE HIGHLIGHTS



Providence was led by Devin Carter's 24 points on nine made field goals, including a trio of 3-pointers. He added a squad-best 12 rebounds for the double-double.Two other Friars were in double figures with Josh Oduro tallying 14 (5-8 FG) and Rich Barron scoring 11 (4-7 FG) off the bench.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Despite opening the scoring on an Epps triple, Providence swung the momentum early, staging a 14-4 run over the next four minutes.The Hoyas staged a run of their own, outscoring the visitors 11-4 fueled by a Drew Fielder 3-pointer and capped by six-straight points from Epps to knot the score at 18-18.A game of runs, PC tallied seven unanswered before a Brumbaugh bucket sparked six straight for the Blue & Gray to make it a one-point game with 1:20 to play in the frame.The teams traded one last bucket each but the Friars managed a last-second triple to go into the locker room with the 30-26 advantage.

Coming out of the break, three points from Supreme Cook took it back to a one-point game (30-29), but a 16-4 Friar run pushed the gap to 13 with 14:23 remaining in the second half.Trailing 50-37, GU tallied eight straight with Fielder scoring the first six, to cut the deficit to five (50-45). However, PC found the answer on the other end and ballooned the lead back up to double digits quickly.Georgetown cut it to single digits down the stretch but fell 71-58 at the final whistle.

UP NEXT



The Hoyas close out the regular season on the road as they visit the St. John's University Red Storm at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 9. Tipoff at the World's Most Famous Arena is scheduled for noon ET and the game will be broadcast on FS1 with Tim Brando calling the play-by-play and LaPhonso Ellis providing analysis. The radio call of Rich Chvotkin, in his 50th season as the Voice of the Hoyas, can be heard locally on The Team 980 and nationally on the SiriusXM app.



