HoyaReport - Hoyas Dance with CU today

After a six year hiatus, Georgetown has returned to the NCAA Tournament, a sojourn that begins today. Following is relevant information.

Stat roundup

Georgetown enters this year's Big Dance 13-12 overall, 7-9/eighth in the BIG EAST, coached by head coach Pat Ewing, gets a team best15.8 ppg, the BIG EAST's sixth top number, from senior guard Jahvon Blair. He also is the Hoyas' lead assister (3.7 ppg) and paces the conference with 2.7 three-balls made per game.

Three others join him in double figure scoring: Sophomore center Qudus Wahab (12.4 ppg), senior forward Jamorko Pickett (12.3 ppg) and graduate forward Chudier Bile (10.2 ppg), who as a 13 game starter picked up his bucket-getting with 12.2 ppg). Speaking of subsets, freshman point guard Dante Harris also is almost a double figure guy, putting in 9.5 ppg.

Rebounding sees Wahab pull down eight each game, landing him third in the BIG EAST, where he also sits for blocks (1.6) and field goal percentage (59.1%).

Colorado's Buffaloes (22-8, 14-6 in Pac-12), coached by Tad Boyle, enjoys 15.5 ppg and 5.6 apg from McKinley Wright IV, a two time All-Pac-12 first team performer. Meeting him in double figure scoring land are senior forward Jeriah Horne (11.4 ppg) and junior position-mate Evan Battey with 10.2 ppg. Horne is CU's top carom snatcher at 5.8 rpg.



