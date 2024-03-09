Hoyas Close Out Regular Season in NYC
A trying season for Ed Cooley in his first year leading Georgetown comes to a regular season this afternoon in NYC. General game information follows:
What: Georgetown (9-21, 2-17/10th in BIG EAST) vs. St John's (18-12, 10-9/5th)
When: Saturday, Feb. 9th, , Noon EST
Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY
Tix Get a seat, starting at $29 each
Broadcast: Fox, Team 980
Stats: GUHoyas.com
Chat: Premium Court
Individual team stats include:
|Stat
|G'Town/BIG EAST Rank
|St. John's/BIG EAST Rank
|
Points per game
|
71.1 ppg/10th
|
72.8 ppg/8th
|
Points per game allowed
|
77.7 ppg/10th
|
71. ppg/7th
|
Field Goal %
|
41.4%/11th
|
44.8%/6th
|
3pt Field Goal %
|
34.1%/7th
|
33.5%/9th
|
eFG%
|
48.4%/10th
|
50.3%/7th
|
Rebounds per game
|
34.2 rpg/9th
|
39.4 rpg/1st
|
Assists per game
|
12.2 apg/11th
|
15.9 apg/5th
|
Pace
|
67.7/8th
|
69.7/3rd
St. Johns's enjoys a league leading 9.4 rpg from Joel Soriano, slotting head coach, Rick Pitino in his first year coaching the Johnnies could count on all year. Soriano is a senior centerr.
Cooley can count on a big to board as well, relying on junior Supreme Cook's 8.1/4th work. When it comes to scoring, sophomore Jayden Epps (17.9 ppg) is tops in Blue and Gray, 4th among conference bucket-getters.
The Johnnies conversely get 14.4 ppg from Daniss Jenkins, the league's 17th top mark.
Circle back for more coverage.