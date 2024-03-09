Advertisement
Hoyas Close Out Regular Season in NYC

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Publisher

A trying season for Ed Cooley in his first year leading Georgetown comes to a regular season this afternoon in NYC. General game information follows:

What: Georgetown (9-21, 2-17/10th in BIG EAST) vs. St John's (18-12, 10-9/5th)

When: Saturday, Feb. 9th, , Noon EST

Where: Madison Square Garden, NY, NY

Tix Get a seat, starting at $29 each

Broadcast: Fox, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


Individual team stats include:

G'Town at St. John's Team Stats
Stat G'Town/BIG EAST Rank St. John's/BIG EAST Rank

Points per game

71.1 ppg/10th

72.8 ppg/8th

Points per game allowed

77.7 ppg/10th

71. ppg/7th

Field Goal %

41.4%/11th

44.8%/6th

3pt Field Goal %

34.1%/7th

33.5%/9th

eFG%

48.4%/10th

50.3%/7th

Rebounds per game

34.2 rpg/9th

39.4 rpg/1st

Assists per game

12.2 apg/11th

15.9 apg/5th

Pace

67.7/8th

69.7/3rd
Stats per Sports-reference.com
St. Johns's enjoys a league leading 9.4 rpg from Joel Soriano, slotting head coach, Rick Pitino in his first year coaching the Johnnies could count on all year. Soriano is a senior centerr.

Cooley can count on a big to board as well, relying on junior Supreme Cook's 8.1/4th work. When it comes to scoring, sophomore Jayden Epps (17.9 ppg) is tops in Blue and Gray, 4th among conference bucket-getters.

The Johnnies conversely get 14.4 ppg from Daniss Jenkins, the league's 17th top mark.

Circle back for more coverage.

Jayden Epps still paces G'Town in scoring.
Jayden Epps still paces G'Town in scoring. (ron bailey)

