It's been a tough slog for Hoya Nation, who has seen it's beloved Hoyas go 2-37 the last two seasons in BIG EAST play.

Two pieces of the season will soon be in the can as they say in videography, as Georgetown has completed their out of conference slate for 2022-23, and the BIG EAST regular season slate ends tomorrow, at Creighton.

"Well right now, we're going to watch the film on this game" said Ewing concluding his pressers. "See what we did right. What we did wrong and try to regroup for Creighton".

Ewing's leading scorer going into tonight's contest is sophomore guard Primo Spears, who clocks in at 15.8 ppg, seventh in the league. Spears' 5.3 assists lands him second among BIG EAST players.

Points-wise, sophomore guard Brandon Murray still is a top 20 league guy at 16th (14.1 ppg), while on the boards senior pivot Qudus Wahab slots seventh in the conference by pulling down 7.3 each game. Junior forward Akok Akok must be listed for his work rebounding (6.e rpg), placing 13th in the BIG EAST.

Doug McDermott, Creighton's HC enjoys 14.8 ppg from junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner, the 12th best BIG EAST mark. Illustrating how dangerous CU's first five are, its remaining starters join the league's top 30 scorer listing: Sophomore guard Trey Alexander lands 20th at 13 ppg, two spots down (22) stands junior wing Baylor Scheierman with the same output, 12.1 ppg/27th is accounted for by sophomore wing Arthur Kaluma, while sitting 30th league-wide is sophomore guard Ryan Nembhard's 11.8 ppg.



Nembhard is one of the best assisters in the BIG EAST, dishing five per game, the conference's third top mark. Scheierman is the Blue Jay's chief rebounder, at 8.1 per contest recognized as fourth in the league. Kalkbrenner isn't far away at 5/5 rpg/11th.



Ewing is well aware of what the Blue Jays can do, saying after the PC game, "They play much faster than Providence", solidifying the wide differences between his team and the 'Jays. "They have guys that can shoot it at almost every position. So we have to do a great job of guarding the paint but also getting to them on the three point line".



In his eyes, "Kalkbrenner is one of the best bigs in our conference. Does a great job of clogging up the paint". The last time these two squads met, CU prevailed 63-53 in DC, with Kalkbrenner leading all scorers with 16 points, also adding six rebounds.



Ewing is under no delusion the task will be tough, as "We're going to have our work cut out for us", yet always competing, finished with "But you know anything is possible"



Double back for more coverage!





