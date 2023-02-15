There's been a script during Georgetown's now 1-34 BIG EAST Conference record the last two years. Head Coach Pat Ewing's guys in most instances gain a lead or battle tooth and nail, only to have segments when they bumble and struggle, resulting in a loss.

During their 76-68 defeat by homestanding Seton Hall, that more or less happened last night.

Down by 15 as late as the second half's 8:38 mark, twice within the period's last 34 seconds it was just four.That they were in the position to trail despite nearly equalizing the second half score a couple of times is testament to Georgetown's first half swoon; after GU tied the score with 14:38 to play in first period action after sophomore center Bradley Ezewiro's (10 points, five rebounds) layup, Seton Hall raced to a nine point advantage, the clock reading 3:41. Senior forward Tyrese Samuels (15 points pushed the score there.

What happened?

"I just thought we missed shots. We got open shots, we just weren't able to make them" opined Ewing, afterward. "So they were able to build a seven point lead at halftime".

He added "If you look at the second half, we cut the lead...again we weren't able to make shots down the stretch".

The Hoyas shot an abysmal 28.5% from the field in first half play, 0% (seven misses) beyond the arc. For the game, Ewing's crew managed 37% and 24%, respectively.

Sophomore guard Primo Spears led the Hoyas with 16 points, 12 in the second half. Twelve points were supplied by junior guard Jay Heath. A typical 14 point plus a game scorer, sophomore Brandon Murray only supplied four, though he did pace the team along with forward Akok Akok with eight rebounds.

Shaheen Holloway, in his first year coaching his alma mater, received 20 game best points from senior guard Al-Amir Dawes, 14 through junior guard Kadary Richmond, in addition to graduate student KC Ndefo's 11 points.

Femi Odukale, a junior forward, joined Samuels as game rebounding leader at 10 secured. From the unit's perspective, SH shot 42% from the floor, 33% on long balls.

Something that made Georgetown's effort more challenging was Qudus Wahab's absence. A senior pivot, Wahab has been unavailable for now two games, meaning his nearly 10 points and team best seven-plus boards grabbed was obviously, unavailable.

G'Town's response was mixed. While Ewing's guys enjoyed a slim 40-39 rebounding advantage, also besting The Hall in second chance points (10-4). Seton Hall managed to to score more paint points (34-20).

How did Ewing approach the roster flux?

"Hey look it's the next man up. He's dealing with the situation he's dealing with, so it's the next man up" shared the coach. "Both Bradley and Ryan (Mutombo) had opportunities. We went small, so we just do what we have to do to sustain our effort".



Akok, a junior, dropped 10 points while Mutombo, a sophomore center chipped in six points, one rebound. Georgetown, 6-21, 1-15/11th in the BIG EAST next plays at Butler, Sunday, 3p EST.



Seton Hall (16-11, 9-7/5th) locks horns with UConn this Saturday. It's a Noon tip-off.





















