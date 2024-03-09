Yesterday, Georgetown took down Xavier 60-42 in BIG EAST Tournament play, Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Casino being the site. Via winning, Georgetown, coached by Darnell Haney rises to 20-10 overall, 9-9 in BIG EAST act;ion. Xavier stands 1-27, 0-18/11th, its season now over.

The Hoyas, a BET sixth seed, got double figure scoring from this quartet - Kelsey Ransom, Jada Claude and Mya Bembry all finished with 10 points for Haney, while Brianna Scott paced the team via Brianna Scott. Graceann Bennett led the Blue and Gray by pulling down seven caroms.

Slotted 11th in conference standings, the Muskies, coached by Billi Chambers, had the game's leading scorers - Nila Blackford and Aizhanique Mayo each dropped 12 points - and it's top boarder - Blackford managed to secure nine.



Be sure to check into FS2 at 930p EST tonight, as Haney et al take on St. John's. Tip off is 930p EST. The chat thread is here!







Want to check out top shelf photos from Madison Collins, documenting action? Her submission follows! Enjoy!





