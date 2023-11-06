For an article detailing Haney's ascension to the first chair and boasting an exclusive interview with him, click here . An exclusive photo spread detailing one of the team's preseason practices, is here .

And so it begins. Interim head coach Darnell Haney and his Hoya WBB program start 2023-24 tonight, when Maryland Eastern Short comes to McDonough Arena.

Fans can tune in to hear Monika Moore and Martin Bahar on the BIG EAST Digital Network on FloSports presented by Invesco QQQ.

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University women's basketball team will open the 2023-24 campaign on Monday evening at McDonough Arena as the Hoyas host the University of Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks in a 7 p.m. matchup. For the second season in a row, ENGIE has signed an exclusive deal to present GU women's basketball. Fans are encouraged to wear pink on Monday in honor of Head Coach Tasha Butts who passed away recently, her Tasha Tough campaign will continue all year.

About the Hoyas

Senior guard Kelsey Ransom earned BIG EAST Conference Preseason honors at the league's annual women's basketball media day held at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Hoyas were picked to finish 10th in the BIG EAST Preseason Coaches' Poll, receiving 20 points.Georgetown announced the passing of Women's Basketball Head Coach Tasha Butts on October 23 following a two-year battle with breast cancer. Butts was a star player, nationally-recognized assistant coach and first-year head coach before her death at age 41.Butts came to Georgetown from Georgia Tech this past April after a long coaching and professional WNBA career. She joined the Georgia Tech women's basketball staff as an assistant coach in April 2019, and was promoted to associate head coach in April 2021.

Darnell Haney has been named interim head coach for the 2023-24 season, he was previously the associate head coach. Haney comes to Georgetown from Jacksonville University where he was the head coach for five seasons.

The Hoyas lost just two starters from a season ago and return a talented group battling for minutes including Ransom, graduate students Graceann Bennett and Jada Claude as well as junior Brianna Scott.

Ransom led the team a season ago, averaging 12.6 ppg as well as 6.5 rpg and 3.2 apg. Ransom also ranked second in the league in steals per game with 2.5 to her credit. She was a Honorable Mention All-BIG EAST honoree marking the first in her career.Behind her was Bennett in third with 8.2 ppg to go along with 4.0 rpg. Claude was fifth (7.2 ppg) and Scott was sixth (5.5 ppg), respectively.Georgetown added a pair of transfers for the season including graduate students

Mya Bembry from Seton Hall and Alex Cowan from Wagner.Bembry appeared in 91 games in her career at The Hall with 68 starts to her credit while averaging 4.4 ppg and 5.6 rpg. She also spent a season at Penn State.Cowan was named Second Team All-NEC in 2022-23 and finished the season with eight NEC Prime Performer honors while ending the regular season with Prime Performer distinction in the final four weeks of the regular season. She also averaged 14.0 ppg to lead Wagner and rank fifth in the NEC, while also managing 4.1 rpg and 1.9 apg.

About the Hawks

UMES was selected to finish fourth in the MEAC in the 2023-24 Preseason Coaches Poll last month. Additionally, senior guard Zamara Haynes was named First Team MEAC All-Conference.The Hawks return 12 players from last year's team. The Hawks also added a fifth year transfer from William & Mary in Chaniqwa Gilliam to go along with a pair of freshmen from North Carolina Aysia Hinton and Amira Ofunniyin.

The team went 10-20 last year and 5-9 in MEAC play losing a close one to third-seeded Howard in last season's MEAC Tournament.Longtime Head Coach Fred Batchelor is the winningest coach in program history.

Series Info

The Hoyas are 6-0 all-time against the Hawks and 4-0 at home.The last meeting was a 57-39 victory in Princess Anne during the 2019-20 campaign.Bennett appeared in that contest and was GU's second-leading scorer with 10 points to her credit.The last meeting at home was a 74-55 victory to open the season in 2018.







