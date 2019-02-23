HoyaReport.com

Hoya Target Williams Discussed Blue and Grey
After a stirring 57-52, gutsy St. Andrews (MD) win over Maret (DC) last night, recent Georgetown offeree Benny Williams discussed the game, his recruitment, Georgetown and development. A 6'7" plus, 180 pound Class of 2021 wing, the Hoyas stand as his first high major offer, but other biggies are knocking on his door.
For the aforementioned interview, see Premium Court. Also there is a discussion of his game.
Below is a game Tweet-cle on Williams and his squad's MAC Conference Tournament victory.
— ron bailey (@ronbailey19) February 23, 2019
Sometimes games turn on tactics, and TBH doubling the post impacted @MaretSchool in their 57-52, MAC qtr final loss to St. Andrews.
HC Kevin Jones' wrinkle helped slow down Yale bound '19 F EJ Jarvis (game best 27p), somewhat. pic.twitter.com/sYN8Bb63dh