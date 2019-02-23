HoyaReport.com

After a stirring 57-52, gutsy St. Andrews (MD) win over Maret (DC) last night, recent Georgetown offeree Benny Williams discussed the game, his recruitment, Georgetown and development. A 6'7" plus, 180 pound Class of 2021 wing, the Hoyas stand as his first high major offer, but other biggies are knocking on his door.

For the aforementioned interview, see Premium Court. Also there is a discussion of his game.

Below is a game Tweet-cle on Williams and his squad's MAC Conference Tournament victory.