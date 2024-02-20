Georgetown, losers of 10 straight contests, and St. John's, who have lost three consecutive games, each get a chance to rectify their current situations. Why? They play each other.

How do things look statistically, from a team perspective? Numbers were gleaned from Sports-Reference.com .

Georgetown's Jayden Epps, a sophomore guard, is HC Ed Cooley's top scorer, one that also slots fifth in the BIG EAST at 17.2 ppg. Dontrez Styles is next at 13.3 ppg, landing him 25th in the conference.



Standing 16th among BIG EAST scorers and tops on St. John's is grad center Joel Soriano, who drops 15 points, each time out. Second for HC Rick Pitino, like Cooley in his first year at this present assignment, sees grad guard Daniss Jenkins follow relatively closely with 14.3 ppg, 19th in the league.



Soriano also paces the Johnnies and BIG EAST in rebounding (9.1 rpg). Joining him in the conference's top ten strata is grad forward Chris Ledlum (7.2 rpg/9th).



Cooley's top carom snatcher is junior center Supreme Cook, the conference's fourth highest mark (8.3 rpg). Styles again follows, pulling down 5.8 rpg, landing him 19th among BIG EAST guys.



Return for more, including a pregame look at what SJU does on the court, and copious postgame coverage.





