Hoyas Hope to Jump Johnnies

Ron Bailey • HoyaReport
Georgetown, losers of 10 straight contests, and St. John's, who have lost three consecutive games, each get a chance to rectify their current situations. Why? They play each other.

Let's look at basic game information:

What: St. John's (14-12, 6-8, 9th in BIG EAST) at Georgetown (8-17, 1-13, 10th)

When: 2.21.24, 7p EST

Where: Capital One Arena, NW, WDC

Tix: Get a seat, starting at $2 each!

Broadcast: FS1, Team 980

Stats: GUHoyas.com

Chat: Premium Court


How do things look statistically, from a team perspective? Numbers were gleaned from Sports-Reference.com.

SJU at GU Team Statistics
Stat SJU/BIG EAST Ranking G'Town/BIG EAST Ranking

Points Per Game

76.1 ppg/5th


70.9 ppg/10th


Points Per Game Allowed

70.8 ppg/7th

80.5 ppg/11th

Field Goal %

41.3%/11th

43.6%/7th

3pt Field Goal %

32.6%/10th

33.7%/6th

Rebounds Per Game

39.5 rpg/1st

34.5 rpg/9th

Assists Per Game

15.1 apg/5th

12.3 apg/10th

Steals Per Game

6.9 spg/3rd

5.7 spg/9th

Pace

69.8/2nd

67.6/8th

Georgetown's Jayden Epps, a sophomore guard, is HC Ed Cooley's top scorer, one that also slots fifth in the BIG EAST at 17.2 ppg. Dontrez Styles is next at 13.3 ppg, landing him 25th in the conference.

Standing 16th among BIG EAST scorers and tops on St. John's is grad center Joel Soriano, who drops 15 points, each time out. Second for HC Rick Pitino, like Cooley in his first year at this present assignment, sees grad guard Daniss Jenkins follow relatively closely with 14.3 ppg, 19th in the league.

Soriano also paces the Johnnies and BIG EAST in rebounding (9.1 rpg). Joining him in the conference's top ten strata is grad forward Chris Ledlum (7.2 rpg/9th).

Cooley's top carom snatcher is junior center Supreme Cook, the conference's fourth highest mark (8.3 rpg). Styles again follows, pulling down 5.8 rpg, landing him 19th among BIG EAST guys.

Return for more, including a pregame look at what SJU does on the court, and copious postgame coverage.


Rick Pitino's Johnnies will be a dangerous foe.
Rick Pitino's Johnnies will be a dangerous foe. (Sports Illustrated)
