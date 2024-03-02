Heath Nears End
A two time collegiate transfer, DMV native Jay Heath is nearing the end of his collegiate career. This week, the native of Washington, DC met with media prior to practice, fielding a number of questions.
What were they?
His impending senior night, family, ups and downs, can G'Town make a run, needed improvement, dealing with Xavier tomorrow and his counsel to young players, were topics.
The session is below.
A native of Washington, DC, Heath who graduated from the city's Wilson HS (now Jackson-Reed) in 2019, before landing at Boston College and then Arizona State. In 2022, he headed home to Georgetown.
In this trying, Georgetown season, Heath has averaged 8.3 ppg, three rebounds, two assists, all while shooting 35.1% from the floor, 34.7% beyond the arc.
Career-wise, the 6'3" Heath has accounted for 11.6 ppg, 3.3 rebounds over 138 games. His shooting clip from freshman to senior has been 40.7% overall, 37.7% on threes.